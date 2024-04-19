Donald Trump's Latest Courthouse Stunt Is Utterly Shredded Online

Donald Trump’s latest courthouse antic drew ire on social media.

The former president on Thursday left the Manhattan criminal court hosting his hush money trial with a stack of papers in his hands.

The presumptive GOP nominee claimed they were “stories from legal experts saying how this is not a case.”

“The case is ridiculous,” added Trump, who has repeatedly falsely claimed the allegations against him are politically motivated and a witch-hunt orchestrated by President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump: “I’m supposed to be in New Hampshire. I’m supposed to be in Georgia. I’m supposed to be in North Carolina, South Carolina. I’m supposed to be in a lot of different places campaigning, but I’ve been here all day on a trial that really is a very unfair trial.” pic.twitter.com/Q0PWXVfaPG — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) April 18, 2024

Video of Trump’s stunt went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and commenters had thoughts about the often-truth-averse defendant:

What a waste of color ink... pic.twitter.com/SQ4N4UR6wI — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) April 18, 2024

Trump to his lawyer: “Give me some papers to make it seem like I know what’s going on.”



Lawyer: “Sir, these are just blank pages.”



Trumps “I know but I want them to think how smart I am.” — TheSocialTruth (@desocialtruth) April 19, 2024

Oh no, another prop just like the binder of the healthcare plan that was coming in 2 weeks. I wonder whose desk he took those papers from. — Bo (@Barbo131) April 19, 2024

For a hot minute I thought that stack of papers Trump walked out of court with was his health care plan that’s been coming for two weeks, he’s only like 8 years(and counting) late with it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OHxf04iWKo — MAGA Meltdown (@ULTRAMAGA_HATER) April 18, 2024

Outside the courthouse today, the depraved psychopath pulled the same 'stack of papers scam' he once did on 60 Minutes when he had Kayleigh McEnany hand Lesley Stahl a binder full of irrelevant bullshit that McEnany falsely claimed was Trump's comprehensive healthcare plan. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 18, 2024

Trump & his famous “ let me show you All These Papers” while not showing a single one. Just another con of a lot of misc paper he “says” proves his point. Problem is he’s tried this routine too many times & we know it’s a con! https://t.co/lUluytjr11 — Sarah B (@BettersMrs) April 19, 2024

Trump is innocent clearly, I mean the man has STAPLED STACKS OF PAPERS. — Julie Wright (@reddogcw) April 18, 2024

#Trump is known for using the "Stack of Papers Ruse."



He tried it with Leslie Stahl, and said a stack of papers was his healthcare plan.



After he got up and left, she looked at it, and it was BLANK pages.



It's ALL a stunt. He's not real.#Republicans#JudgeMerchanhttps://t.co/lUcw8YR377 — Four R Republic (@FourRRepublic) April 18, 2024

That stack of papers is the indictments against trump. — Jane Eeee (@emmons_jane) April 18, 2024

Trump complains about being in court all day. All his crimes have brought him to this space. Today he showed a stack of papers claiming they’re from “legal scholars” saying the trial is illegal. LAUGHABLE. They were just from conservative media figures. Hardly scholars! #Rikers — America7 (@GaryAmerica7) April 19, 2024

The stack of papers that Donald Trump was holding up today were all his lies — Lee (@LeeHough17) April 19, 2024

That stack of papers Trump was holding outside the courtroom, people realize none of that was evidence that would prove his innocence, right?



Those were just opinions and editorials from Conservatives and "friends" saying this case is a waste of time. — 나리 - Nani 💙 (a heart is greater then check mark) (@NaniWaialeale) April 19, 2024

Why did his attorneys let him stand in front of the cameras, with a stack of papers? Trump looks like a little kid bragging about how many friends gave him B-day cards. "See look at this!" He has no respect for the American people. 🙄 https://t.co/jxZGjRZuF5 — bloretta56 (@bloretta561) April 19, 2024

