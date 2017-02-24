Donald Trump’s latest attack on the media was riddled with blatant contradictions

President Donald Trump began his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday with a lengthy rant railing against what he dubbed the “fake news.” After weeks of bad headlines, Trump suggested the “dishonest media” falsified stories about issues in his administration by using made-up sources.

But hours earlier, Trump had denounced “leakers” of “classified information,” implying that the sources were, in fact, real.

“And I want you all to know that we are fighting the fake news. It’s fake! Phony! Fake!” Trump said. “A few days ago, I called the fake news the enemy of the people and they are. They are the enemy of the people because they have no sources. They just make them up when there are none.”

Trump often used the media as a foil during his presidential campaign last year. His attacks have intensified this month as his administration has faced a raft of reports on internal turmoil and alleged improprieties. Most recently, on Feb. 14, the New York Times published an article that claimed some of Trump’s associates and members of his campaign team “had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials” in the year leading up to the 2016 presidential election. CNN followed that up with a report released in the wee hours of Friday morning that said White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asked the FBI to refute the Times story and the agency’s deputy director refuted his request. If Priebus actually made such a request it would appear to violate restrictions on the White House communicating with the FBI about ongoing investigations.

While Trump’s CPAC speech accused the media of having phony sources, just a few hours before his speech, in a pair of tweets he suggested the CNN story came from “leakers” within the FBI and included “classified information.”

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security “leakers” that have permeated our government for a long time. They can’t even…… find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW,” Trump wrote.

Trump began his assault on the media while boasting about the standing ovation he received as he walked on stage.

“You know, the dishonest media, they’ll say, ‘He didn’t get a standing ovation!’ Trump said, adding, “They will say he never got a standing ovation. They are the worst!”

Trump did indeed receive a standing ovation at the gathering of conservative political activists.

The president went on to note that the media “didn’t think” he “would win” last year’s presidential race. He then referenced a Washington Post story published on Feb. 9 that claimed Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, privately discussed sanctions against Russia with that country’s ambassador to the United States late last year during the presidential transition. While Flynn initially denied discussing sanctions with Moscow, the Post’s story cited “nine current and former officials, who were in senior positions at multiple agencies at the time of the calls.” Flynn’s conversations could have been a violation of laws against private citizens communicating with foreign governments that are in conflict with the United States. In his speech, Trump suggested the paper’s sources on the Flynn story did not exist.

“I saw one story recently where they said, ‘nine people have confirmed.’ There are no nine people,” said Trump. “I don’t believe there was one or two people.”

Oddly, immediately after claiming the nine sources did not exist, Trump then claimed to know the people who had spoken to the Post.

“I know the people. I know who they talked to,” he said.

Though Trump claimed the Post story was false, the president fired Flynn four days after the story was published. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Flynn was dismissed because of concerns he had “misled the vice president and others” when he initially denied discussing the sanctions with the Russian ambassador. As Trump finished his speech, Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron released a statement arguing Flynn’s firing “confirmed” the paper’s story.

“Everything we published regarding Gen. Flynn was true, as confirmed by subsequent events and on the record statements from administration officials themselves. The story led directly to the general’s dismissal as national security adviser. Calling press reports fake doesn’t make them so,” Baron said.