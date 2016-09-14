Donald Trump’s campaign believes it’s finally hitting its stride after staff and strategy changes

To hear them tell it, members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign team think they’re finally on the right track after months of internal discord and poor poll numbers

After the Republican candidate appeared at the NBC News “Commander-in-Chief Forum” last Wednesday, Trump headed straight to his campaign’s “war room” with his wife, Melania, and daughter Tiffany. According to an account of the night that a staffer gave to Yahoo News, the candidate pulled up a chair next to his rapid-response director, Steven Cheung, and “hung out” for a half hour. Melania sat across from them as Trump watched coverage of the forum and gushed about his rapid-response team.

“I love the work you guys do. You guys are so fast, so quick,” Trump said. “This is where the action is.”

As Trump left the war room, he got a standing ovation from the staff. The staffer who shared the scene described it as evidence of “energy and excitement” surrounding a campaign that is finally “in sync.” Indeed, prior to late June, Trump didn’t even seem to have a rapid-response operation, which is a standard feature of most modern political campaigns.

Yahoo News spoke with senior members of Trump’s team this week and heard the same thing from all of them: that the campaign has found a successful approach after making infrastructure upgrades and becoming “more disciplined” in messaging. And they all insisted the changes were spearheaded by Trump. Jason Miller, Trump’s senior communications adviser, said he believes Trump has now “hit his stride” following a series of campaign shakeups.

“This change in the campaign is Trump-driven. This is a candidate who is committed to winning, who has seen the campaign have a couple of earlier iterations and has now hit his stride, really hit his mark,” Miller explained.

And the polls do show Trump is improving his position. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump is just 2.3 points behind Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton after being down as much as 7.9 points on Aug. 8. But despite team Trump’s newfound swagger and some improved national numbers, some large voting blocs are resisting the retooled messaging. And Clinton still has a huge edge in campaign infrastructure.

Miller joined the campaign in late June. On Aug. 17, Trump named Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon as the CEO of his campaign and made pollster Kellyanne Conway his new campaign manager. Conway replaced Paul Manafort, who subsequently resigned. Manafort was Trump’s second campaign manager after Corey Lewandowski, who was fired in June following reports that he was engaged in a power struggle with Manafort.

Along with leadership changes, Miller said, Trump has changed the way he is presenting his message to voters. Lewandowski was infamously guided by the mantra, “Let Trump be Trump.” Now, Miller says the campaign has tweaked that motto.

“We’re going to let Trump be Trump; we’re going to do it smartly,” Miller explained.

Miller said Trump has tried to highlight specific policy proposals, including for education, tax reform and veterans’ services, and has attempted to reach out to African-American voters. On Tuesday night, Trump gave a speech on making childcare more affordable. Miller noted that this policy push came as Clinton spent much of late August off the campaign trail, holding private fundraisers rather than public events, as she maintained a lead in the polls.

“Hillary Clinton went on vacation, where she essentially was playing a prevent defense or she was just getting some extra rest,” Miller said. “But the fact of the matter is, she wasn’t on the campaign trail aggressively pursuing the case. Trump was. We had a whole series of five or six policy addresses and announcements.”

These policy proposals have come in speeches in which Trump draws on prepared remarks and a teleprompter, a clear departure from his earlier, more freewheeling public appearances. While many observers have called Trump’s approach more “scripted” of late, Miller said this isn’t the right characterization because Trump is personally dictating the content and setting of his speeches.

“Mr. Trump’s very smart when it comes to how to get his message across,” said Miller.

Instead of “scripted,” Miller said he would describe the campaign’s new approach as “more disciplined.”