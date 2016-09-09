Donald Trump’s 9/11 story and its influence on his freewheeling White House bid

Like many Americans, Donald Trump was watching television when it happened.

It was a little before 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, and the New York real estate mogul had just turned on NBC’s “Today” show to watch a friend, Jack Welch, the former chairman and chief executive of General Electric, give an interview about his new book. But suddenly, coverage was interrupted by a shaky shot of the north tower of the World Trade Center, its steel façade rent by a jagged gash that was pouring ominous puffs of dark black smoke and flames.

As he later recalled to talk show host Larry King and others, Trump, a native New Yorker and developer who had spent his entire life around the Manhattan skyline, was flabbergasted.

“I’m saying, ‘What’s this?’ … You knew it couldn’t be the boiler. That’s down in the basement,” Trump told King in 2010. “You know, you’re saying, ‘What is this? What could be possibly this?’”

By his account, Trump, who was at home in his 66th-floor penthouse at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, turned to a south-facing window that offered majestic views of the Empire State Building, in which he owned a stake at the time, and beyond it, the Twin Towers. From four miles away, he could see firsthand the black smoke from the north tower trailing slowly up into the clear blue sky. It was around 9 a.m.

As the television behind him narrated the frantic moments at the scene, including witness accounts that a plane had hit the building, Trump stared in shock toward lower Manhattan, trying to understand what had happened. In subsequent interviews, including with the Daily Mail last year, he would recall that moment, how he thought he saw something in his peripheral vision, perhaps a shadow over the Hudson River. He couldn’t say for sure, but suddenly, as he stared at the Twin Towers, the buildings were engulfed in a massive fireball. Behind him, stunned television anchors confirmed the unbelievable: a second plane had hit.

Speaking to King in 2004, Trump recalled thinking, “Now you know what it is.”

Every American of a certain age remembers where they were and what they were doing the moment they learned of what would be the worst terrorist attack on American soil, a strike that left nearly 3,000 people dead in New York, Washington and western Pennsylvania. And Trump, who was by then established as one of the larger than life personalities of New York, is no different.

Like other New Yorkers, he watched it play out not just on television, but right in front of him. The city was bearing the physical and emotional burden of an attack so unbelievable that national security officials later described it as a failure of the imagination, as no one had envisioned terrorists attacking landmarks with planes in such a coordinated way.

Fifteen years later, Trump’s experience of that day is now part of what shapes his unlikely campaign for the presidency. During his bid for the Republican presidential nomination and now as the nominee, Trump often invokes memories of 9/11 as he campaigns on a pledge to keep America safe — insisting there needs to be new immigration safeguards to prevent people like the 9/11 hijackers from entering the country.

At the same time, Trump’s recollection of 9/11 seems to include what he called in his bestselling book “The Art of the Deal” as “truthful hyperbole” — which he defined as a little bit of exaggeration. Or so it seems.

View photos Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2015. (Photo: Jay LaPrete/Reuters) More

At a campaign stop in Columbus, Ohio, last November, Trump told an audience that he could see people jumping to their deaths from the World Trade Center from his vantage point at Trump Tower. “I watched people jumping off the building,” he declared to a crowd of 14,000 people who sat rapt in silence. “How would you like to be 102 stories up, and your choice is to burn or jump? Many people jumped. I witnessed that. I watched that.”