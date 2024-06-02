Donald Trump won't say whether he would use Justice Department to target opponents if reelected

WASHINGTON − Former President Donald Trump, who was convicted of 34 criminal counts last week in his New York hush money case, repeatedly declined to say whether he would try to use the Justice Department to target political opponents if he makes it back to the White House.

"I'm not sure I can answer the question," Trump told "Fox & Friends" in an interview that aired Sunday when repeatedly asked if he would use the Justice Department to go after opponents.

The interview came just days after a jury convicted Trump of falsifying business records in order to cover up hush money payments to a porn star. A unanimous jury agreed with prosecutors that Trump sought to prevent voters from learning about his relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The former president during the Fox interview also suggested without evidence that Americans would revolt if he is put in jail or placed under house arrest.

“I don’t know that the public would stand it," Trump said. "At a certain point there’s a breaking point."

A Morning Consult poll conducted last week found that 49% of voters say Trump should receive some form of probation following his New York verdict, compared to 44% who said he should go to prison.

However, Trump's comments come as more than half of voters surveyed in swing states by Bloomberg in May said they were worried about political violence during or following the election.

Experts have told USA TODAY that Trump isn't expected to receive a prison sentence. He is also appealing the verdict, and any jail or prison sentence likely won't take effect until after that process plays out, pushing it past the November election.

As he did during comments after the verdict, Trump on Saturday repeatedly attacked President Joe Biden and the judge and prosecutors in his hush money case, suggesting there would be retaliation.

Biden and his aides quickly responded on Sunday.

"Trump is consumed by his own thirst for revenge and retribution," said Biden communications director Michael Tyler.

Trump faces the potential of three other criminal trials. One is devoted to his alleged mishandling of classified information; two others on efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden.

