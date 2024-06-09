Donald Trump visits Newport Beach on campaign fundraising tour

Former President Donald Trump visited Newport Beach Saturday during his first major campaign fundraiser swing through Southern California.

Trump visited Orange County after holding a fundraising event in Beverly Hills the night before at the home of businessman Lee Samson.

Early Saturday morning, supporters lined the streets near Pacific Coast Highway and Jamboree Road, hoping to catch a glimpse of Trump’s motorcade which arrived shortly before 1 p.m.

Tickets to the Newport Beach event ranged from $3,300 to $100,000 per person.

Around 400 people attended the fundraiser, which was held at the Harbor Island home of John Word, a health insurance company co-founder, along with his wife, Kimberly Word, and billionaire tech entrepreneur Palmer Luckey.

A supporter, Blake Marnell, said he drove from San Diego to await Trump’s arrival in Orange County.

Supporters lined the streets of Newport Beach to await the arrival of Donald Trump’s motorcade on June 8, 2024. (KTLA)

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Harbor Island home of John and Kimberly Word in Newport Beach where Donald Trump held a campaign fundraising event on June 8, 2024. (KTLA)

Donald Trump’s plane arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on June 7, 2024. (KTLA)

Supporters waiting outside as Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives at a Beverly Hills home for a campaign fundrasiing event on June, 7, 2024. (KTLA)

Attendees enter a private Beverly Hills residence on North Elm Drive for Donald Trump’s campaign fundraising event on June, 7, 2024. (KTLA)

Supporters of Donald Trump await his motorcade’s arrival in a Beverly Hills neighborhood on June, 7, 2024. (KTLA)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan gave the jury instructions, and deliberations are entering their second day. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)

Donald Trump, far left, watches watches as jury foreperson #1 delivers guilty verdicts with judge Juan Merchan listening on the bench in Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, on May 20, 2024. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

Former President Donald Trump attends his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Outside of a private home on North Elm Drive in Beverly Hills where Donald Trump is holding a presidential campaign fundraising event on June 7, 2024. (KTLA)

“We do get a rap as a blue state and at the state level, those offices are solidly Democratic, but that belies the point that there are enclaves of conservative politics all throughout California,” Marnell said.

The Newport Beach event was Trump’s final stop in California after holding events in San Francisco on Thursday and Beverly Hills on Friday.

On the heels of his conviction on 34 felony charges on May 30, the Republican presidential candidate reportedly raised $141 million in May.

The Beverly Hills event reportedly raised around $6 million. The San Francisco event raised around $12 million which was hosted by David Sacks, a venture capitalist and former PayPal executive, along with his wife, Jacqueline Sacks, and venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

According to the Orange County Register, Trump has faced some criticism for relying on campaign donations to pay for his expensive legal fees. Some estimates said in 2024, he has reportedly spent over $100 million from donations to pay his lawyers.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, days before he is expected to be formally announced as the GOP’s presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

This trip marks Trump’s first visit to Southern California since the Anaheim GOP Convention in September 2023.

President Joe Biden is set to visit Southern California on June 15 for a major fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in downtown L.A. that will include appearances by former President Barack Obama and celebrities including George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

