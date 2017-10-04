Donald Trump Visits Las Vegas Following Deadly Mass Shooting

President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas on Wednesday, three days after a gunman rained bullets onto a country music festival there in America’s worst mass shooting in modern history.

Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, made two stops: one at a hospital to meet with victims, their families and medical staff treating the wounded, and another to visit with first responders.

“We’re going to pay our respects, and to see the police, who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time,” he told reporters before leaving Washington Wednesday morning, calling it “a very, very sad day for me” and the shooting “a very sad thing.”

Following his visit to Las Vegas’ University Medical Center, where many of the shooting victims were taken, Trump praised “the incredible professionalism” of the medical staff.

“I just wanted to congratulate everybody,” he said. “It is incredible what you’ve done.”

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were wounded Sunday night when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd estimated at 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Paddock’s fusillade, firing hundreds of rounds a minute from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, sent the concert into chaos. Authorities later found him dead in his hotel room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound alongside 23 weapons, 12 of which were outfitted with a legal device to make them fire faster.

On Wednesday, Trump called the shooter “a very sick man, a demented person,” and said authorities are “looking very, very hard” for his motive.

Trump’s visit to Las Vegas marks the second time in two days he has had to assume the role of “consoler-in-chief.”

On Tuesday, he visited Puerto Rico to survey damage from Hurricane Maria. But he largely focused on congratulating federal and local officials for their response to the storm, rather than demonstrating empathy for the residents experiencing widespread devastation.

The president’s response to the Las Vegas shooting has been a bit more measured. Following his two visits Wednesday, Trump delivered scripted remarks, honoring the victims and first responders to what he called “a vicious attack.”

“In the depths of horror, we will always find hope in the men and women who risked their lives,” he said.

Shortly after the violence erupted Sunday, Trump called the shooting “an act of pure evil” and offered his condolences to victims. “We cannot fathom their pain; we cannot imagine their loss,” he said Monday morning, before praising law enforcement and first responders.

“The speed with which they acted is miraculous and prevented further loss of life,” Trump said. “To have found the shooter so quickly after the first shots were fired is something for which we will always be thankful and grateful. It shows what true professionalism is all about.”

