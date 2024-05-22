Donald Trump to visit New Orleans for fundraising event

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Presidential candidate Donald Trump and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise are planning to pay a visit to the Big Easy at the end of June.

Trump’s last visit to the area was last year for a private campaign fundraiser in Metairie.

Both Trump and Scalise will be in attendance at a private fundraiser hosted by Joy and Boysie Bollinger and Sue Ellen and Joe Canizaro. This event will be held on June 24 at a currently undisclosed location.

Further information about the reception will be disclosed upon RSVP to the event.

