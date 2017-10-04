Donald Trump used an embarrassing pickup line on Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields was not into the pickup line that Donald Trump used on her back in the day.

The 52-year-old actress appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Tuesday night, and she recounted the time that Trump tried to get her to go on a date with him following his divorce from Marla Maples in 1999.

SEE ALSO: Tyra Banks, Erik Asla call it quits after five years together

"I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he gotten a divorce," Shields revealed. "And he said, 'I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it."

As the crowd at the "WWHL" studio went wild over the reveal, Cohen had to ask: How did Shields possibly respond to such an offer?

"I have a boyfriend, he’s not going to be happy about it," she recounted as the response she gave Trump at the time.

Getty

Shields' confession comes just one month after Candice Bergen revealed her own "romantic" encounter with Trump on "Watch What Happens Live," too.

Wearing a "Free Melania" sweater, Bergen recalled her one date with the future president during college.

"He was wearing a three-piece burgundy suit and burgundy patent leather loafers in a burgundy limousine," she remembered. "There was no physical contact whatsoever."

"He was a good lucking guy," she finished. "And a douche!"

Bergen and Shields join stars like Emma Thompson, Salma Hayek and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kim Richards as women who have come forward with strange dating stories about Donald Trump.

RELATED: 10 most common words used to describe Donald Trump:

More from AOL.com:

This Real Housewife of New York is chartering planes to help Puerto Rico

Tommy Lee Jones really hated working with Jim Carrey on 'Batman Forever'

Oprah Winfrey offers words of wisdom in wake of deadly Las Vegas shooting