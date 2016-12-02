Donald Trump’s ‘USA Thank You Tour’

President-elect Donald Trump isn't quite done with the campaign. His first postelection event on Thursday in Cincinnati featured a speech in which he delivered extensive riffs boasting about his performance in the election and airing old grievances.

Trump's event was the kickoff for what his team is billing as a “Thank You Tour,” and his aides are quick to correct anyone who refers to it as a victory lap. All the rallies are expected to take place in key states where Trump scored victories. He told his supporters at the U.S. Bank Arena that there were two reasons for these postelection events — to express his gratitude and to unveil plans for his presidency. However, throughout the speech, he focused on replaying triumphs and feuds from his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

