Trump is simply telling Nato nations what US presidents should have told us decades ago

Something unusual is happening in Defence – people are talking about it: and not just in these pages for a change. A certain orange politician in the USA, to a large extent, has got people thinking. In particular he is stirring things up among the Nato nations east of the Atlantic: and that may, in fact, be a good thing.

There are four big factors in play.

First, threat levels are increasing. People are talking about Russia in Ukraine and what happens to other neighbouring countries – and democracy – if Putin is allowed to triumph there. The horrors of Gaza are also being discussed, though sadly less about the situation there and more about the polarising effect it is having here. Some people are also talking about the Houthis in the Red Sea, though sadly this is getting less discussion than the previous two. I say sadly, as British, American and other allied servicemen are actually in harm’s way on that one: but as a serviceman you get used to the idea that your fellow citizens are probably not very interested in you risking your life far away.

Iran is involved in all these things – Iranian made Shahed drones are hitting Kyiv almost every night – and the mullahs are seemingly never far from launching their next adventure. Further afield, Kim Jong Un (remember him?) declared last month that his regime would “no longer seek peaceful reunification with Seoul – they are now codified as the enemy”. He has 50 to 60 nuclear warheads.

Whether ‘hot’, ‘cold’ or ‘no’ war is coming, defence is about being sufficiently ready to prevent it happening in the first place. Being less ready makes war more likely.

Second follows on from this: the raft of bad news stories about the state of UK Defence at the moment.

I’ll try and put some perspective on this. My 27 years in the Navy was accompanied by a perma-rhetoric of decline and associated griping. Morale was always low and everyone you spoke to ‘had their notice in’. Where we are now is nothing new, but the rhetoric is accelerating. This could just be an increase in access, leaks and reporting but I don’t think so.

More important is what lies beneath the rhetoric and this is fragile. Retention figures are a quantifiable barometer of this and they make for grim reading. It’s not just that they’re declining, that’s been the case for decades, it’s the rate of decline. If you keep squeezing any system or asset – or ‘sweat’ it, to half-quote the Chief of the General Staff – eventually it breaks. We’re not there yet but a look at our maritime nuclear industry and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary shows you what ‘close’ looks like.

Third, there is an election coming. Defence is no longer discussed in any detail by politicians – the since-2010 convention of having a Defence Review just after each election has meant that they can always kick any discussion down the road to the Review and nobody gets to vote knowing what the parties’ policies might be.

But like clockwork, impending elections do bring the issues to the surface. Defence editors need to sell papers, of course they do, but they also universally believe in Defence, understand its fragility and therefore (rightly) use opportunities to push for more money. This infuriates senior officers – I get called ‘shrill’ all the time by my serving friends (to which I normally respond by asking how their ‘sensible and steady’ plan is going) – but media pressure can have an effect.

The about-turn on defence accommodation recently is a case in point. Truly, you mess with Army officers’ wives and their media friends at your peril. Nobody heard quite as much from the enlisted soldiers’ wives, who might have got a bigger house on the officers’ patch if they had more kids than the officers’ ladies. It was noted that trained officers are resigning in droves – no less than 6.5 per cent in the most recent quarter. It wasn’t noted that trained enlisted soldiers are resigning at exactly the same rate. It also wasn’t noted that the actual number of majors and colonels in the Army has barely dropped recently, but the number of corporals and sergeants is down by several per cent and the number of private soldiers is down almost ten per cent over the last two quarters. But the squeaky wheel gets the grease.

Meanwhile, conversations often focus on what percentage of GDP should be spent on defence. It’s a clunky metric but also easily relatable: resisting its use is futile. The UK hovers just above the two per cent mark and has done so for a while, which is theoretically not too bad by Nato standards. When you consider the deterrent and pensions, however, the picture is less rosy.

It was interesting to see a recent Secretary of State for Defence write in this paper that we should increase to three per cent. He’s right, but it is odd that he never mentioned that when uniquely empowered to do so. He also took the chance (sadly predictably, as an ex Army man) to take a shot at our aircraft carriers.

But this stuff is all routine. Russia and Iran, feeble capabilities, arguments over resource and interservice squabbling go way back into the mists of time.

The fourth thing, the biggest thing, the new wild card, is the possibility of future President Donald Trump.

‘What happens if…’, once whispered, is now openly spoken of and planned for in the corridors of Whitehall. Saying “the Russians can do whatever the hell they want to countries who don’t meet their [Nato] commitments” is as crass as it is predictable, but is the underlying sentiment wrong?

A previous Editor of Jane’s Fighting Ships (and therefore less susceptible to bombast and hyperbole than most defence media types) said at an event in 1984, “I never understood why the US, a country of 235 million people and a GDP of 4 trillion dollars should be responsible for the defence of a continent of 413 million people and cumulative GDP of 2.6 trillion dollars”.

He has a point. If we don’t play ball and lose our US protective umbrella we will be a lot less safe. That is a fact whether you like it or not.

Worse still, Europe is strategically incoherent. The French President talks about ‘boots on the ground’ in Ukraine and the German premier has disclosed UK–supported operations there – in both cases attempting to win political clout among their own fellow citizens, no matter what damage they might do. Far too many Nato nations fail even to achieve two per cent of GDP. With this sort of thing going on, Trump’s apparent disgust for European Nato allies appears more and more justifiable.

Back in the UK, assuming there isn’t a total rethink as to our strategic position in the world, and discounting premature conversations about how everything should now be automated, we need to step up so that The Donald doesn’t disavow us. We need a trinity of symbiotic things: more money, money to be spent better and more people.

Anyone who thinks Defence doesn’t need more cash either doesn’t understand the problem, has adopted a position of ‘learned helplessness’ over the years where asking for more is seen as toxic (or shrill) or owns the purse strings and doesn’t think there is any available. Just look at the big ticket build items currently in the hoist – nuclear submarines (including the deterrent and Aukus), Army recapitalisation, the Global Combat Air Programme and ask if any of that can be affordable in an environment where we can’t provide our armed forces with decent accommodation?

The second point is a killer though, because not only is it true that Defence has been unbelievably wasteful over the years but this also provides the perfect stick for the Treasury to hit people with who ask for more: “We won’t give you any more because you will only waste it”.

I would argue that as a position this is better suited to managing your child’s pocket money than defending a country, and it certainly isn’t applied to, say, the NHS, but it is hard to defend against. I had it played to me by a very senior politician last week, “you won’t get more money until you can prove you can spend it properly”. My attempts to sell ‘the trinity’ as symbiotic fell on deaf ears.

The Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey reflected on this yesterday, effectively saying that Defence is not in a strong position to go to the Treasury to ask for more money until it can show that it can spend it better.

Needing more people is one I won’t go into now but unless that improves, this whole conversation is moot. Hopefully the links between a well-resourced, growing and well-planned enterprise and recruit/retain are obvious.

With threats increasing but resources both stalled and mismanaged, we are not well placed to enter the ‘pre-war era’ as many now call it. Elections here and in the US provide a good opportunity to get defence on the agenda. It seems strange that the key pillar of government – security of the nation – attracts a paltry (and caveated) two per cent of GDP.

When the aforementioned Editor of Jane’s was in command of a nuclear submarine, defence was at seven per cent of GDP. Clearly there are different demands and priorities now across government compared to then but they didn’t spend that much then for fun, it was because that was the figure determined to be the right amount in that global environment. It doesn’t matter how tight Whitehall budgets are now, or how much debt there is: the government could increase defence spending if it chose to. So small is the Defence budget, that getting to three per cent of GDP would involve a barely noticeable two per cent cut across the other departments. The government simply chooses not to spend on Defence, and that is what needs to change.

On becoming Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer promised, “never again will Labour go into an election not trusted on national security.” To me that looks like putting three per cent on the manifesto with accompanying strategy papers on what it’s for, how it will be spent and how it will not be wasted.

The current government will not endorse this. Trump would. And bluntly, like him or loathe him, he’s right. Arguably many US Presidents before him have failed for decades to tell it straight when talking to the lazy, clutch-fisted politicians of the European Nato allies. Trump may very well be the alliance’s salvation, not its destroyer.

“You don’t pay your bills, you get no protection. It’s very simple.”

Trump’s words are rude and ominous in equal measure. But we should be doing it anyway for us, not for him. We should always have been doing it. History shows it costs a lot more if you don’t.

