    Donald Trump tweets about St. Patrick's Day, everyone makes the same joke

    Sam Haysom
    Mashable

    Despite their best efforts, Republicans' attempts to embrace St. Patrick's Day haven't exactly gone down a storm.

    First there was Donald Trump's green MAGA baseball cap, then there was his failed attempt to share an Irish proverb, and Thursday there was the not-exactly-positive response to Paul Ryan's pint of Guinness.

    As expected, Trump kicked off his Friday with a tweet celebrating St Patrick's Day.

    And — also as expected — the responses weren't exactly favourable.

    It took less than a minute for this one to come in, for instance.

    Soon, others were making a similar point.

    Other people, meanwhile, picked up on the "great Irish friends" part.

    Finally, there was this cheery Irish reply.

    Translation: "Kiss my ass".

    Another day, another Twitter fail.

