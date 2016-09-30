Trump unleashes early-morning Twitter tirade against ‘disgusting’ Alicia Machado

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took to Twitter early Friday morning to go to war with his latest campaign nemesis: former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

During the debate earlier this week, Democrat Hillary Clinton brought up Trump’s past weight-shaming comments about Machado, who was Miss Venezuela when Trump took over the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 1996. Machado, now a well-known actress in Latin America, says Trump once called her “fat,” “ugly” and “Miss Piggy,” among other things.

In tweets posted a little after 5 a.m. on Friday, Trump brought up reports indicating that Machado was once accused of driving a getaway car from a murder scene in Venezuela. (Earlier this week, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Machado, who was never charged, about the allegation. She admitted to not being a “saint girl” but said the real issue at hand was Trump’s attempt to “destroy my self-esteem.”) Trump also suggested that the public “check out” Machado’s “sex tape and past.”

Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an “angel” without checking her past, which is terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016





Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016





Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016





Trump also tweeted angrily at the media from about 10 p.m. Thursday through about 9 a.m. Friday. He railed against reports citing anonymous Trump campaign “sources,” which the mogul claimed were fabricated.

He did not name the article he was complaining about, but earlier this week, he objected to an NBC News story reporting that his children were unhappy with the current state of his campaign. Other recent reports have cited anonymous sources who admitted that Trump performed poorly during his Monday debate with Clinton. In his latest batch of tweets, he also railed against CNN anchor Don Lemon.

Wow, did you see how badly @CNN (Clinton News Network) is doing in the ratings. With people like @donlemon, who could expect any more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016





Anytime you see a story about me or my campaign saying “sources said,” DO NOT believe it. There are no sources, they are just made up lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016





Remember, don’t believe “sources said” by the VERY dishonest media. If they don’t name the sources, the sources don’t exist. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016





Trump’s furious, late-night Twitter flurries were a prominent feature of the Republican primaries, but the celebrity businessman had been more disciplined in recent weeks.

Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, mocked Trump for getting “up in the middle of the night” and reaching for his phone.

I’m almost @realDonaldTrump’s age, so get the urge to get up in the middle of the night, but impt safety tip: don’t reach for your phone. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) September 30, 2016





Clinton herself responded latest Friday morning:

This is…unhinged, even for Trump. A few notes. https://t.co/WURWs6aJ5f — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016





What kind of man stays up all night to smear a woman with lies and conspiracy theories? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016





Alicia deserves praise for courageously standing up to Trump’s attacks. And he has the gall to blame her—and say he “helped”? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016





When something gets under Donald’s thin skin, he lashes out and can’t let go. This is dangerous for a president. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016



