    Trump unleashes early-morning Twitter tirade against ‘disgusting’ Alicia Machado

    Colin Campbell
    Deputy Politics Editor

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took to Twitter early Friday morning to go to war with his latest campaign nemesis: former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

    During the debate earlier this week, Democrat Hillary Clinton brought up Trump’s past weight-shaming comments about Machado, who was Miss Venezuela when Trump took over the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 1996. Machado, now a well-known actress in Latin America, says Trump once called her “fat,” “ugly” and “Miss Piggy,” among other things.

    In tweets posted a little after 5 a.m. on Friday, Trump brought up reports indicating that Machado was once accused of driving a getaway car from a murder scene in Venezuela. (Earlier this week, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Machado, who was never charged, about the allegation. She admitted to not being a “saint girl” but said the real issue at hand was Trump’s attempt to “destroy my self-esteem.”) Trump also suggested that the public “check out” Machado’s “sex tape and past.”




    Trump also tweeted angrily at the media from about 10 p.m. Thursday through about 9 a.m. Friday. He railed against reports citing anonymous Trump campaign “sources,” which the mogul claimed were fabricated.

    He did not name the article he was complaining about, but earlier this week, he objected to an NBC News story reporting that his children were unhappy with the current state of his campaign. Other recent reports have cited anonymous sources who admitted that Trump performed poorly during his Monday debate with Clinton. In his latest batch of tweets, he also railed against CNN anchor Don Lemon.




    Trump’s furious, late-night Twitter flurries were a prominent feature of the Republican primaries, but the celebrity businessman had been more disciplined in recent weeks.

    Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, mocked Trump for getting “up in the middle of the night” and reaching for his phone.


    Clinton herself responded latest Friday morning: