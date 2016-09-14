Donald Trump trip to Flint draws mix of protest and support

Donald Trump supporters and protesters alike gathered outside the water treatment plant in Flint, Mich., in anticipation of the Republican presidential candidate’s arrival Wednesday afternoon.
Trump’s campaign announced late Tuesday that he’d be making a last-minute visit to the struggling Michigan city, which is still reeling from the lead contamination of its municipal water supply.
Flint resident Jeremy Drummond told Yahoo News that of the “60-odd people” outside the water plant Wednesday, approximately 45 were there to protest Trump’s visit. But the estimated 15 or so who had come to show their support for the White House hopeful were a decidedly louder bunch.
One Trump fan even came barreling down a highway in front of the plant in a huge, white semi that had been plastered with the mogul’s face and his slogan, “Make America Great Again,” in huge letters on the side.
“Hillary for prison!” Trump supporters yelled as the truck rolled by, its horn drowning out chants of “Dump Trump” from the protesters.
“I’m here today because most of the people that I’ve seen on Facebook [are] saying Mr. Trump is not welcome in our city, and I just wanted to let him know that he is indeed welcome,” said Flint resident Joyce Vincent, clad in a red “Flint” beanie and American flag-patterned pants. “We appreciate him coming here, and I wish him the best.”
Debbie Curtis of Saginaw, Mich., said that she, too, had made the 40-mile trip to Flint “to welcome Mr. Trump, our next president,” to the state.
“He’s an awesome guy; he’s strong,” she said, raising her right hand into fist. “Go President Trump!”
Among those who had come to protest the Republican candidate were Flint Councilman Eric Mays and Flint resident Steve Stickland, whose handmade sign read “Flush Trump here” on neon-yellow posterboard.
Meanwhile, about five miles away, a much smaller crowd had congregated outside Bethel United Methodist Church, where Trump was set to speak to a handful of local ministers, about 50 select residents, and even fewer members of the media.
Brittany Ross, of Mount Morris, Mich., was among those waiting to catch a glimpse of the candidate from outside the church. The 21-year-old, first-time voter held a sign that read “Flint needs Trump” and said she supports the Republican candidate for president because he’s not an establishment politician.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver — an avid Hillary Clinton supporter who spoke at the Democratic National Convention this summer — opposed Trump’s plan to visit the city’s water plant, insisting that the facility’s staff “cannot afford the disruption of a last-minute visit.”
“Flint is focused on fixing the problems caused by lead contamination of our drinking water, not photo ops,” Weaver said in a statement issued Tuesday night.
Apparently, others agreed with Weaver’s sentiment. Trump’s speech at Bethel United Methodist Church was cut short after the candidate began attacking Clinton, his Democratic rival.
“Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we’ve done in Flint, not give a political speech,” said Bethel’s Rev. Faith Green Timmons.
Sparse crowd listening to Trump at Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint pic.twitter.com/1yfhwI5yj6
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 14, 2016
