Donald Trump trip to Flint draws mix of protest and support

Donald Trump supporters and protesters alike gathered outside the water treatment plant in Flint, Mich., in anticipation of the Republican presidential candidate’s arrival Wednesday afternoon.

Trump’s campaign announced late Tuesday that he’d be making a last-minute visit to the struggling Michigan city, which is still reeling from the lead contamination of its municipal water supply.

An anti-Trump protestor waits for the Republican presidential nominee to arrive at the Flint Water Treatment Plant on Sept. 14, 2016. (Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Flint resident Jeremy Drummond told Yahoo News that of the “60-odd people” outside the water plant Wednesday, approximately 45 were there to protest Trump’s visit. But the estimated 15 or so who had come to show their support for the White House hopeful were a decidedly louder bunch.

One Trump fan even came barreling down a highway in front of the plant in a huge, white semi that had been plastered with the mogul’s face and his slogan, “Make America Great Again,” in huge letters on the side.

“Hillary for prison!” Trump supporters yelled as the truck rolled by, its horn drowning out chants of “Dump Trump” from the protesters.

A truck with text supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump drives around the Flint Water Treatment Plant while its driver waited for Trump to arrive. (Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

“I’m here today because most of the people that I’ve seen on Facebook [are] saying Mr. Trump is not welcome in our city, and I just wanted to let him know that he is indeed welcome,” said Flint resident Joyce Vincent, clad in a red “Flint” beanie and American flag-patterned pants. “We appreciate him coming here, and I wish him the best.”

Debbie Curtis of Saginaw, Mich., said that she, too, had made the 40-mile trip to Flint “to welcome Mr. Trump, our next president,” to the state.

“He’s an awesome guy; he’s strong,” she said, raising her right hand into fist. “Go President Trump!”

Flint Councilman Eric Mays joins a demonstration against Trump ahead of his visit to the Flint Water Treatment Plant. (Photo: Jeremy Drummond/Yahoo News)

Among those who had come to protest the Republican candidate were Flint Councilman Eric Mays and Flint resident Steve Stickland, whose handmade sign read “Flush Trump here” on neon-yellow posterboard.

Meanwhile, about five miles away, a much smaller crowd had congregated outside Bethel United Methodist Church, where Trump was set to speak to a handful of local ministers, about 50 select residents, and even fewer members of the media.

Brittany Ross, of Mount Morris, Mich., was among those waiting to catch a glimpse of the candidate from outside the church. The 21-year-old, first-time voter held a sign that read “Flint needs Trump” and said she supports the Republican candidate for president because he’s not an establishment politician.

Brittany Ross, of Mount Morris, Mich., shows her support for Donald Trump outside Flint's Bethel United Methodist Church. (Photo: Jeremy Drummond for Yahoo News)