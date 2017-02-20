Donald Trump Tries to Clarify His Remarks About Sweden, Slams the Media Again

President Donald Trump is trying to clarify baffling remarks he made about Sweden over the weekend.

Read: Pundits, Late Night Comics Rip Trump's Bizarre Presser: 'It's Crazy What We're Watching'

The president sparked confusion when he spoke about an alleged refugee-related security incident in Sweden on Friday night. He later admitted he had been referencing a Fox News report he'd seen on television the night before.

On Sunday and again on Monday, Trump took to Twitter to blast the media's coverage of his comments.

He wrote: “The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!”

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

At the Florida rally on Saturday, he had said: “We've got to keep our country safe. You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?"

Read: Meeting of the Minds: Hillary Clinton and Her 'SNL' Impersonator Kate McKinnon Dine Together

Since there was not attack in the Scandinavian country Friday, his comments left many baffled, including the Swedish Embassy, which sent him a message

We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies. https://t.co/x5G3euOWRh — Embassy of Sweden US (@SwedeninUSA) February 19, 2017

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt also tweeted about Trump's statements.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

Even Chelsea Clinton tweeted at the president, referencing Kellyanne Conway's earlier statements about the non-existent "Bowling Green Massacre."

What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

Chelsea Clinton attended a Muslim rally in Times Square Sunday. The rally was held to object to Trump’s proposed travel ban on refugees and people from certain Middle Eastern countries.

Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today - Charlotte's 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids pic.twitter.com/5mSXGQtPJU — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

During Trump’s rally on Saturday, his wife, Melania Trump, made her first public appearance since becoming first lady. She recited the Lord’s Prayer to the crowd.

Watch: Scrawl of Duty: Handwriting Expert Reveals What Trump's Penmanship Says About His Personality

Related Articles: