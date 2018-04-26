Donald Trump Was Too Busy Tweeting At Kanye West To Get Melania A Birthday Gift

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was too busy to buy his wife Melania Trump a 48th birthday gift, a day after he enjoyed an extended Twitter lovefest with rapper Kanye West.

In a telephone interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump claimed he’d decided to call in to the show because it was his wife’s birthday. “I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday so I said, let’s do it on Melania’s birthday,” he said. “So happy birthday to Melania.”

When asked what gift he had bought for his wife, the president replied:

Well, I better not get into that ’cause I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much. I tell you what she has done, I got her a beautiful card. You know I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK? But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers.

Check out the interview below and read other highlights from the interview here.

Trump tells Fox and Friends he didn't get Melania anything for her birthday today because he is too busy, but he did her her a card and flowers. pic.twitter.com/go3bNHrGQY — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) April 26, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s comments did not go unnoticed on Twitter, where users responded in various ways.

Fox & Friends is a horrible gift. C'mon, @FLOTUS! Give yourself something nice https://t.co/S5y1uomZzA — Kim (@kim) April 26, 2018

Boy, if that Fox & Friends interview was Melania's birthday present, no wonder she never smiles around him. — (((Dan Sloan))) ️‍ (@dantoujours) April 26, 2018

@realDonaldTrump is too busy to buy his wife a birthday present, but sure finds plenty of time to golf. Ouch! FLOTUS deserves better #TrumpFail — barbara rettemnier (@respbarb) April 26, 2018

I keep wondering, other than #45, if any past president would have been too busy to get their wife a birthday present? And admit this on his favorite morning tv show? Happy birthday @FLOTUS. You deserve a day of sunshine and celebration. — Elizabeth Weisser (@eaweisser) April 26, 2018

“DO YOU KNOW WHERE I CAN BUY A CARD AND FLOWERS?” pic.twitter.com/jGe93jA6dh — Jordan Veilleux (@veilleuxwho) April 26, 2018

@FLOTUS...heck of a Birthday gift on @foxandfriends this morning... — Gloria Marion (@Gloretired) April 26, 2018

This is Trump to perfection: it's his wife's birthday so his present is he gets to go on tv. — 2centsannandale (@2centsannandale) April 26, 2018

“Im too busy to tell a random staffer to get what’s-her-name a birthday gift.” - @realDonaldTrump — Danielle (@sparkleyflowers) April 26, 2018

