Donald Trump Threatened North Korea After Completely Imaginary Negotiations

Over the weekend, a story emerged that the United States was in some sort of talks with North Korea, followed in quick succession by a series of tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump rejecting any sort of diplomatic engagement with North Korea.

One small problem: There never were any such talks.

This particular episode in the months-long twitzkrieg between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump is a parable about how bad reporting can create its own facts, leading gullible readers to act out of false information or contrived narratives. And if one of those gullible readers happens to be the president of the United States, watch out.

This drama is playing out in three parts.

First, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was talking to a group of reporters while traveling in China. He was asked whether there were any indications North Korea might want to talk with the United States. This is what Tillerson said, according to the transcript:

SECRETARY TILLERSON: We are probing. So stay tuned. QUESTION: How do we probe? SECRETARY TILLERSON: We ask, “Would you like to talk?” MODERATOR: Abbie, take the last question. SECRETARY TILLERSON: We have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We’re not in a dark situation, a blackout. We have a couple, three channels open to Pyongyang. We can talk to them. We do talk to them. QUESTION: Through China? SECRETARY TILLERSON: Directly, through our own channels.

Tillerson’s statement is utterly banal, along the lines of “the sky is blue.” If you know anything about U.S.-DPRK relations, you can name the “couple, three” channels by which the United States passes messages to North Korea. Those channels include Sweden, which provides consular responsibility for the United States in North Korea, and the so-called “New York Channel” through the North Korean mission to the United Nations in New York. One might also count the varied “Track II” dialogues between nongovernmental experts, which have also been used in this way. (I did one in London once with real live North Koreans, pins and all.)

Moreover, what Tillerson said was not that the two countries were negotiating, but merely that the United States had expressed a willingness to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization, a conversation the North Koreans have made it very clear that they are not interested in.

The version in the New York Times stands apart from the others. Both Reuters and CNN reported that the comments were made to several reporters. The New York Times, however, did not include this fact, leaving readers with the impression that Tillerson had spoken directly with its correspondent, David Sanger. Moreover, Reuters and CNN used headlines quoting Tillerson — that the United States was “probing” North Korea through “direct channels.” But the New York Times employed the obscure circumlocution “in direct communication” that gave rise to the idea that the United States was negotiating with North Korea.

The New York Times version of events is deeply misleading, having turned a statement of the obvious by Tillerson into a revelation of a covert back-channel disarmament push. Of course, from time to time, the United States has engaged directly with North Korea using these channels — that is how poor, doomed Otto Warmbier was returned to his family. But if the State Department had secret talks that had just collapsed with North Korea, this is not how it would be announced or leaked. Perhaps a careful reader might have seen the bait-and-switch.

But for our story, only one reader matters, and he is not a careful man. So the second part of this drama played out on a golf course in New Jersey. We’ve already seen multiple stories suggesting that President Trump gets his information from television and newspapers, not briefings. One of the reasons that leaks are so endemic to this White House is that staffers know that the easiest way to get something into Trump’s brain is to get it on “Fox and Friends” or “Morning Joe.” One of new White House chief of staff John Kelly’s first tasks has been to erect barriers to prevent bad information from inundating the president. In this case, the levee broke. According to a subsequent story in the New York Times, the president had been “caught off guard” by the news — small wonder, as it was a fiction — and was “upset.”