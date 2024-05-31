Can Donald Trump be on the Tennessee ballot? Felony conviction doesn't stop bid for White House

Can a felon run for president?

That's a question on the minds of many Americans after a jury in New York found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. You may think that a conviction would put him out of the running for president this year, but it doesn't.

There's nothing in the U.S. Constitution that says a person convicted of a felony can't be president. There are only three necessary qualifications:

The candidate must be a "natural born" citizen

They must be at least 35 years old

The person must be a resident of U.S. for at least 14 years

Tennessee and other states have rules in place for those that want to run for for office, but they don't differ much from what the U.S. Constitution has in place.

Can a felon be on the ballot for president in Tennessee?

Yes.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of States Office, the qualifications be on the ballot for president are the three rules set forth by the U.S. Constitution and for the primary that the person who is running for office is certified by a political party, has enough signatures gathered to be on the ballot or qualifies as independent candidate.

Is there a way for Trump not to be on the ballot?

Several states have already attempted to bar Trump from the ballot based on the 14th Amendment, which prevents anyone who has engaged in insurrection after swearing to uphold the Constitution (by being sworn into office, for example), from holding office again. But the U.S. Supreme Court already rejected those efforts.

What does the Trump conviction mean for his presidential campaign?

Trump doesn't plan to miss a beat on the campaign trail even with sentencing looming. The former president's platform now, that the hush money trial was nothing more than a political plot to derail his campaign.

“If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone," the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee said during a news conference at Trump Tower where he vowed to continue campaigning for president aggressively, reported USA Today.

What was Trump found guilty of?

New York jurors found Trump guilty of falsifying business records after prosecutors showed he covered up reimbursements to his former lawyer Michael Cohen on Thursday.

Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about an alleged sexual affair ahead of the 2016 election. Trump denies the affair with Daniels.

Will Trump appeal the New York verdict?

The day after his conviction, Trump vowed he would be back in court to appeal during a news conference outside of Trump Tower before rambling about the trial and accusing the judge of being a "tyrant" and "the devil."

“You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side," Trump said. "They were literally crucified by this man, who looks like an angel but he’s really a devil."

On social media, Trump stated that he "did nothing wrong" and called the guilty verdict "disgusting."

“I did nothing wrong, and frankly, there was nothing done wrong,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, one of many fundraising pitches that carried lines like this: “THE DARKEST DAY IN AMERICAN HISTORY. The jury found me GUILTY! Disgusting...”

Trump is expected back in court on July 11 for sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Can Trump be on the TN presidential ballot with felony conviction?