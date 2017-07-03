    Donald Trump talked about space and Buzz Aldrin's face says it all

    Gianluca Mezzofiore
    Donald Trump's bizarre ceremony to bring back the National Space Council had a lot of people wondering what the president's baffling remarks about the cosmos really meant (one of them is J.K. Rowling). 

    But nobody was more purely and totally mystified than Buzz "second man on the moon" Aldrin. 

    After Vice President Mike Pence finished his introduction, Trump made a weird speech about space and security before signing his executive order to restore the advisory council, which was last active in 1993. 

    "Our travels beyond the Earth propel scientific discoveries that improve our lives in countless ways here,” Trump said. "At some point in the future, we’re going to look back and say how did we do it without space?” 

    To which Buzz Aldrin, whose perplexed facial expressions left little to nothing to imagination, sent the president a questionable glance and his eyebrows shoot up. 

    That was it, then the internet did the rest:

    People made the same joke: 

    People called Aldrin a hero: 

