Donald Trump takes credit for inventing the word 'fake'

Donald Trump has apparently taken credit for creating the word “fake”, during a television interview.

The President of the United States suggested he had coined the term as he lashed out at the media for its coverage of his response to the Puerto Rican hurricane victims.

During an interview aired on Christian channel Trinity Broadcasting, Mr Trump also defended his decision to hurl “beautiful, soft towels” to those affected by Hurricane Maria in the style of a basketball player taking shots.

“I think one of the greatest of all terms I’ve come up with is ‘fake'," he said.

“I guess other people have used it, perhaps, over the years, but I’ve never noticed it."

Mr Trump was being interviewed by Governor Mike Huckabee, the father of his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and vocal supporter of the Trump administration.

Questions from the television host included: “Tell me, how good is your press secretary?”

The President also gave an impassioned defence of his towel-tossing actions in Puerto Rico.

He told his interviewer that the people attending the relief station wanted "beautiful soft towels" and they had shouted “Throw ‘em to me, throw ‘em to me Mr President” and were “having fun”.