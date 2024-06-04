Donald Trump Spokesperson's ‘Shameful’ Admission Is 1 Gigantic Self-Own

Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was mocked on X (formerly Twitter) over her latest attempt to spin the narrative on the former president’s hush money trial conviction.

“For every time the Biden campaign uses the shameful word ‘convicted felon,’ they are not talking about inflation” or other issues like the southern border crisis, Leavitt railed on Fox Business on Monday.

Trump spox Karoline Leavitt describes the accurate label of convicted felon as a "shameful word." She's right, but not in the way she thinks. pic.twitter.com/JmtgcWJ1kC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2024

President Joe Biden’s campaign pounced on Leavitt’s inadvertent admission that being convicted — as her boss, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, was by a jury last week — is “shameful.”

Trump press secretary says it’s “shameful” for the Biden campaign to call Trump a convicted felon



(Trump is, in fact, a convicted felon) pic.twitter.com/49ZWHhwIK0 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024

As did many others on the platform:

Zero moments of self-reflection happening in studio — Desiree (@Desarrayed) June 3, 2024

ANY other convicted felon would have honourably DROPPED OUT.

But THIS convicted felon is staying in race to pay off his legal bills, planning to pardon himself on ALL his other indictments, if he wins. — Sue Felago (@sfelago) June 3, 2024

The truth hurts. — Sandy (@sandiechill) June 3, 2024

at least she admits it is shameful for their nominee to be a convicted felon — laura 🕊️ (@wanderlustlaura) June 3, 2024

Conservatives continue to object to descriptions of reality. — Chris wishes it was Saturday already. (@iamchrismays) June 3, 2024

Being a felon is shameful. — Jane Feldman (@jtfdenver) June 3, 2024

Related...