Donald Trump Spokesperson's Hot Take On His Conviction Has Critics Cackling

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Donald Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington had people on X (formerly Twitter) howling and posting pictures of violins in response to her comment about the former president’s hush money trial conviction.

A jury on Thursday found the presumptive GOP presidential nominee guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records to stop porn actor Stormy Daniel from talking about an earlier affair ahead of the 2016 election.

Harrington immediately jumped to the defense of her boss, as many MAGA figures did in the wake of the verdict.

“The only thing President Donald J. Trump has ever been guilty of is loving this country too much,” she wrote on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Critics had mocking thoughts:

