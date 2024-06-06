Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns For 'Foaming At The Mouth' In Bizarre Campaign Video

A new campaign video of Donald Trump has sparked widespread concern on social media, with many focusing on a bizarre moment where he appears to have "foamy saliva" coming out of his mouth while speaking.

The video has raised questions about Trump's health, prompting speculation and debate among political observers and MAGA supporters, with many questioning why his campaign team still decided to share the video.

Donald Trump was recently found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York hush money trial.

Donald Trump Tells MAGA Supporters To Vote 'Any Way Possible'

Trump spitting while telling his followers to vote for him. Instead of reshooting the video, his campaign just ran with it. pic.twitter.com/p7HOKHtwNR — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) June 5, 2024

In a recent campaign video that has been making the rounds on social media, the former president clamored for his supporters to vote for him in "any way possible"—including by casting absentee and mail-in ballots.

"Many Republicans like to vote on Election Day, and we must swamp the radical Democrats with massive turnout on Tuesday, November 5," Trump said.

"The way you win is to swamp them so they can't cheat," he went on. "But if you can't make it, you need to make a plan, register, and vote any way possible. We got to get your vote."

"So, with your vote, we will win a victory, the likes of which no one has ever seen before. We will evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House, and we will take back our country on November 5, 2024," Trump added.

He Appears To Have 'Foamy Saliva' Form In His Mouth While Speaking

Trump also struggled with foamy saliva during his video. Trump just plowed through it. His campaign chose not to reshoot the video. Foamy saliva can be a sign of health issues. pic.twitter.com/ruErU0631m — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) June 5, 2024

While he was still speaking in the video, a moment when he appeared to have "foamy saliva" around his mouth caught the attention of netizens and political observers.

"Trump spitting while telling his followers to vote for him," the Patriot Takes account wrote on X, alongside a 10-second clip from the video. "Instead of reshooting the video, his campaign just ran with it."

The account also shared another video where they noted that the presumptive GOP nominee struggled with foamy saliva" during the rally.

"Trump just plowed through it," they added. "His campaign chose not to reshoot the video. Foamy saliva can be a sign of health issues."

Social Media Reacts To The Ex-President 'Foaming At The Mouth'

The footage threw social media into a frenzy as many questioned the state of Trump's health.

One X user quoted a medical article saying, "Foaming or frothing at the mouth occurs when excess saliva pools in the mouth or lungs and mixes with air. Causes include drug overdose, seizures, pulmonary edema, and rabies. It is usually a medical emergency."

A concerned person noted, "Frothy saliva is a rare symptom; when you see it, you should be concerned and immediately send for medical assistance."

"It's probably an oversight... They felt the 'vulnerable' moment would help folks relate with him more," another user penned. "To see that even the rich and powerful are not above such bizarre moments. Anyways, @realDonaldTrump, please check your health status."

"I saw this in a lot of elderly patients I took care of. Almost all either had a history of stroke or had Alzheimer's or dementia, and wouldn't swallow at a normal rate causing saliva to pool in their mouth," A forth person remarked.

Another wrote, "Geesh. When you have not had a drink of water or anything, that happens a lot... I see it with my co-workers where u get dry mouth .. that is why .. nothing wrong with it, he should have drank something beforehand.. we all have done that."

Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict Has 'Brought His Entire Family Closer'

As the race for the Oval Office heightens, Trump's conviction in his New York hush money trial is said to have caused a revival in strained relationships amongst his family members.

The former president was found guilty of 34 count charges for falsifying company records to cover up a hush money payment made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

According to Page Six, a source said the verdict has now "brought the entire family closer together than they have ever been," including "a thaw in the sometimes chilly and tense relationship between Melania and Ivanka."

The Trump Family Is United Now More Than Ever

The source further told the news outlet that "the entire family, including all Trump's children, and their [significant others, including Don Jr.'s fiancee] Kimberly Guilfoyle, are all circling the wagons."

They added, "The family is using Trump Tower's secret garage entrance and an elevator that takes them with no stops directly to his penthouse."

"Words of support have overridden any past tension as the family comes together. The family has closed ranks and is behind the campaign. Friends say they haven't seen the family on the same page like this since his inauguration years ago," the insider concluded.