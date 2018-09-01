Donald Trump Sparks Anger In Ireland After Upcoming Visit Is Confirmed

A warm Irish welcome will likely not be afforded to President Donald Trump when he visits the country in November.
The White House confirmed Friday that Trump would visit the Emerald Isle to “renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations” as part of a European trip in which he’ll also visit France to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.
The #TrumpIsNotWelcomeInIreland hashtag trended on Twitter as hundreds of people explained exactly why they didn’t want POTUS setting foot on Irish soil and also proposed mass protests during his stay:
Trump is coming to Ireland in November. Must organise the welcoming party.... pic.twitter.com/kptL9Kie2Q— Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) August 31, 2018
If Trump does visit Ireland in November, I think it would be wonderful if absolutely nobody, and I mean nobody, turned out to see him. Make it the exact opposite of when the Obamas visited.— Dave Humphreys (@LordHumphreys) August 31, 2018
Trump is arriving in Ireland in November?— Niall Hawthorne (@NiallHawthorne) August 31, 2018
No, No, No, No: Trump to visit Ireland in November.— John O'Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) August 31, 2018
I hope every woman, man and child is ready for mass protest. Make it the largest protest Ireland has ever seen. And say to to racism, misogyny and hate. pic.twitter.com/QNXdKMVh84
Trump's coming to Ireland in November. We can't stand him and we don't want him here. Let the protest planning begin!! I know we've got something better than the #TrumpBaby up our sleeves— Miriam Kennedy (@Miriam_Kennedy) August 31, 2018
Trump coming to Ireland in November. pic.twitter.com/zCZ8a4OEsr— Noel Rock (@NoelRock) August 31, 2018
Hey UK, we're gonna need your Trump blimp soon. Thanks, Ireland #DonaldTrump— maggie (@maggiecrowley_) August 31, 2018
Oh, for heaven's sake. #Trump is coming to Ireland in November. I'll have to head to the shop tomorrow for some poster paints and start work on the placard.— Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) August 31, 2018
If you’re willing to take a day off or strike to protest #TrumpinIreland please retweet and like and follow. We’ll march in every town and every village in Ireland in our thousands the day #Trump comes to Ireland.— Protest Trump Ireland (@ireland_trump) August 31, 2018
General Protests to be held at Noon the day Trump arrives.
Our country is an open, tolerant and welcoming nation. Donald Trump embodies everything that is the anthithesis to the values of modern Ireland. He is not welcome. Let's come together to turn out numbers to protest his visit like he wished had attended his inauguration #DumpTrump— Joe O'Connor (@Jocser99) August 31, 2018
Relax folks. That wasn't an earthquake in #Ireland. It's just an expletive explosion as the nation hears that #Trump is planning a visit. #TrumpIsNotWelcomeInIreland— Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) August 31, 2018
Can we not pretend we're out for the day? Hide behind the sofa when he calls?— Borghert Jan Borghmans (@StripyMoggie) August 31, 2018
The visit of President Trump does not represent the wishes of the many people in Ireland who strongly object to the regressive & damaging policies he pursues. Instead of red carpets, harps and dancing girls he must be met with strong voices of opposition to his policy platform.— Social Democrats (@SocDems) August 31, 2018
Trump can come to Ireland on two conditions: all official engagements take place in Barack Obama Plaza and all photos are taken right beside the life size cardboard cutout of Barack Obama. Take it or leave it.— amy o'connor (@amyohconnor) August 31, 2018
Trump's visit to Ireland will embolden racists and fascists in Ireland. We have a duty to mobilise against his visit to say his politics of hate and division has no place in Ireland.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.