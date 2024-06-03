Donald Trump Shares Surprising Admission About His Morning Routine

Donald Trump said he was “too anxious” to eat breakfast in an interview segment that aired Monday on “Fox & Friends.” (Watch the video below.)

The former president’s rare admission to anything that might conceivably be construed as a weakness came up when a viewer asked about his morning routine.

“So, I don’t sleep a lot,” Trump replied. “I don’t say that as a badge of courage. You know, a lot of people are ‘I don’t sleep,’ and they maybe do. I rarely eat breakfast. I don’t ― it’s funny. I love food, but I don’t necessarily — I’m too anxious.”

Still, he added, “I really enjoy life. It’s crazy. I shouldn’t enjoy life — I get indicted, I get impeached.” This prompted laughter from “F&F” hosts Pete Hegseth, Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Funny stuff! Perhaps some of Trump’s anxiety stems from his conviction for concealing hush money payments to an adult film star so news of their alleged affair wouldn’t become public before the 2016 election.

Not to mention that he’s running again for president while his sentencing date looms, in addition to three other criminal cases that he must navigate.

Trump’s mornings remain filled with copious amounts of Fox News. He said last year that he still watches “a lot” of the conservative channel ― and that would be an understatement.

As president, he watched as much as seven hours of cable news before starting work at noon, The New York Times reported.

Much of that was Fox News. He gave people an alarming peek into his TV consumption habits in September 2020.

“I watched Fox Business, I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker [Carlson] last night, Laura [Ingraham],” he said. “I watched ‘Fox & Friends’ in the morning. You watch these shows, you don’t have to go too far into the details. They cover things that are, it’s really an amazing thing.”

