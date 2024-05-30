When will Donald Trump be sentenced after guilty verdict?

(WJW / AP) – A New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

After the jury deliberated for nine and a half hours over two days, Trump was convicted of all 34 counts he faced.

So, when will he be sentenced?

Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the case, set a sentencing date for Jul 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Will Trump go to prison?

The falsifying business records charges carry up to four years in prison, but prosecutors have not said whether they intend to seek imprisonment, and it is not clear whether the judge — who earlier in the trial warned of jail time for gag order violations — would impose that punishment even if asked. The conviction, and even imprisonment, will not bar Trump from continuing his pursuit of the White House.

Trump is expected to quickly appeal the verdict and will face an awkward dynamic as he seeks to return to the campaign trail as the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

Donald Trump’s 34 criminal charges: A closer look

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. the real verdict is going to be on November 5 by the people. And they know what happened here and everyone knows what happened here,” Trump said after the verdict. “We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man. It’s OK, I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our Constitution.”

President Joe Biden’s campaign released a statement that reads, in part:

“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.“

Keep up with the latest details on the verdict and what happens next here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

