Donald Trump says US military will not allow transgender people to serve

Decision marks a reversal of a policy initiated under Obama in 2016



Nancy Pelosi: ‘Cruel and arbitrary decision to humiliate transgender Americans’

Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not allow transgender individuals to serve in the US military in any capacity, reversing a policy put in place by Barack Obama a year ago.

The US president tweeted: “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow … transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military.”

He added: “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming … victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Later, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, was not able to say if the thousands of currently serving transgender people would be thrown out of the military. She said: “That’s something that the department of defense and the White House will have to work [on] together, as implementation takes place and is done so lawfully.”

Trump’s decision marks a sharp reversal of a policy initiated under Obama in 2016, in which the Pentagon ended a longtime ban on trans people serving openly in the military.

Huckabee Sanders denied that Trump was breaking his campaign promise to protect the LGBTQ community. “The president has a lot of support for all Americans and certainly wants to protect all Americans at all times,” she said. “The president’s expressed concern since this Obama policy came into effect, but he’s also voiced that this is a very expensive and disruptive policy and, based on consultation that he’s had with his national security team, came to the conclusion that it erodes military readiness and unit cohesion, and made the decision based on that.”

Unusually, the new press secretary threatened to end the briefing if questions on the topic continued. “If those are the only questions we have, I’m gonna call it a day, but if we have questions on other topics, I’ll be happy to take them.”

The next question was about cabinet morale, but then a reporter returned to the issue of transgender people in the military. The briefing ended two minutes later.

The Pentagon appeared to be caught off guard by Trump’s announcement, and deferred to the White House when reached for comment.



“We will continue to work closely with the White House to address the new guidance provided by the commander-in-chief on trans individuals serving the military,” a spokesperson for the defense department said. “We will provide revised guidance to the department in the near future.”

Under Obama, then defense secretary Ashton Carter announced on 30 June 2016 that any trans person already in the armed forces could serve openly “effective immediately”.



Backlash to Trump’s decision was swift, and transcended party lines.

Carter told the Guardian: “What matters in choosing those who serve is that they are best qualified.

“To choose service members on other grounds than military qualifications is social policy and has no place in our military. There are already transgender individuals who are serving capably and honorably. This action would also send the wrong signal to a younger generation thinking about military service.”

Arizona senator John McCain, who chairs the Senate armed services committee, said: “The president’s tweet this morning is yet another example of why major policy announcements should not be made via Twitter.”

He added: “Any American who meets current medical and readiness standards should be allowed to continue serving. There is no reason to force service members who are able to fight, train, and deploy to leave the military – regardless of their gender identity.”

Several studies had already found that reversing the ban was unlikely to have a negative impact on the military.

A 2016 study by the Rand Corporation estimated there are up to 6,630 trans people on active duty and up to 4,160 in the select reserve. There are roughly 1.4 million active-duty US service members.

The same study estimated that medical care for individuals who transition would cost roughly $2.4-$4m annually. Every year, the Pentagon spends approximately $6bn on medical care for active members of the armed forces.

Trump’s decision comes after the Pentagon recently delayed a deadline set by the Obama administration of 1 July 2017 to decide whether incoming recruits who openly identified as trans could enlist.