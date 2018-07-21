Donald Trump says American Football stars who protest anthem should be suspended for season

President Donald Trump said on Friday that National Football League (NFL) players who do not stand for the national anthem should be suspended for the season without pay.

The comments come a day after the NFL and the union representing its players said they were working on a resolution to the league’s national anthem policy.

The policy, which was announced in May, followed Mr Trump’s denunciation of pregame protests which were intended to call attention to what critics say is often brutal treatment of minorities by American law enforcement agencies.

Mr Trump and others have blasted the gesture as a sign of disrespect to the US flag and the armed forces.

"The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again - can’t believe it!," Mr Trump said on Twitter.

The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again - can’t believe it! Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

The players union, the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), recently filed a grievance over the league’s new requirement that players stand for the national anthem or wait in their dressing rooms.

The NFLPA claimed the new policy was inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringed on player rights.

NFL players – and a baseball star – 'take a knee for America'

The NFL and NFLPA said on Thursday no new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while the confidential discussions are ongoing.