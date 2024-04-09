Donald Trump says abortion legislation should be left to the states

TechCrunch

Indian ride-hailing giant Ola is shutting down its operations in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, six years after expanding to international markets, as it shifts focus to shoring up its domestic business ahead of an initial public offering. An Ola spokesperson told TechCrunch that the SoftBank-backed ride-hailing startup sees "immense opportunity for expansion in India," where it operates in hundreds of cities and offers a range of transportation options, including two-wheelers. "With this clear focus, we’ve reassessed our priorities and have decided to shut down our overseas ride-hailing business in its current form in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand," the spokesperson added.