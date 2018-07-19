Donald Trump in new Russian election meddling row after appearing to say US no longer being targeted

Donald Trump, the US president, at his summit with Vladimir Putin - Getty Images Europe

Donald Trump waded further into a row over Russian meddling after he appeared to deny the Kremlin is still targeting America, once again contradicting his own US intelligence officials.

The US president appeared to respond “no” when asked by a reporter: “Is Russia still targeting the US Mr President?”

His press secretary Sarah Sanders later said the president had been responding "no" to answering questions, but the president's response triggered immediate criticism.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Mr Trump should "stop taking the word of a KGB agent over that of your intelligence officials".

US intelligence chiefs have repeatedly predicted that the Kremlin will attempt to interfere in the 2018 mid-term elections, which take place in November.

Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

Dan Coats, the US director of national intelligence, said on Friday: “The warning lights are blinking red again.”

Mr Trump has taken a meandering stance on whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, which he won.

The US president sided with the Kremlin in a press conference with Vladimir Putin on Monday, but about-turned on Tuesday, claiming that when he said he did not see why it “would” be Russia he meant “wouldn’t”.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump lashed out at coverage of his summit with Mr Putin, which heralded a new era of co-operation but has been overshadowed by the row over election meddling.

The US president tweeted: “While the Nato meeting in Brussels was an acknowledged triumph, with billions of dollars more being put up by member countries at a faster pace, the meeting with Russia may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success.”

He added: “Some people hate the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

The phrase ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ is used by the president’s supporters to describe how his critics get so infuriated that they lash out excessively at his behaviour.

It was used by Rand Paul, the Republican senator for Kentucky, earlier in the week as he became one of the few politicians to defend Mr Trump‘s election meddling comments. The phrase also appeared on the front of The New York Times on Wednesday.

Meanwhile leading Democrats appear to be sensing a political opportunity, hoping they can pick up votes by appearing tougher on standing up to Russia than the Republicans.

Mr Schumer said: “We will work to protect our security. We will not kowtow to Putin.

“If we’re in the majority, we’ll probably be more effective and you’d see a lot stronger things protecting American security than you will with this majority, which seems so afraid of President Trump.”

Mr Trump appeared to question whether he would support the ‘Article Five’ Nato commitment to defending all of the group’s members in the event of an attack.

In a Fox News interview which aired on Tuesday, the US president was asked "why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?" Montenegro is a Nato member.