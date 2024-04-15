Donald Trump reveals if he will make it to Barron Trump’s high school graduation

Donald Trump addressed the media and said he will have to miss his youngest son’s high school graduation.

On April 15, the former president was in court once again. Following the first day of his hush money trial, Trump addressed the media waiting for him outside the courtroom.

After thanking the media for being there, Trump first addressed the “amazing things that happened today,” before talking about his now 18-year-old son Barron, who is preparing to graduate from high school next month.

JUST IN — Trump addresses the media after Judge Merchan informs him that he will not be able to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation, or his case before the Supreme Court on presidential immunity. pic.twitter.com/XGEiFYLGyP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 15, 2024

“As you know my son is graduating from high school, and looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation. My son has worked very very hard. He’s a great student and I’m very proud of the fact that he did so well.”

As Trump continued, he said Barron was looking forward “for years” to a “graduation with his mother and father there.” However, he said, “it looks like the judge isn’t going to allow me to escape this scam.”

Barron Trump isn’t often a name in the media. However, the youngest Trump, who turned 18 on March 20, has often found himself trending when ever a new photo of him is shared with the public.

Barron is easily the tallest of the Trump children now, towering over his father and siblings in all of the photos that have been shared with the public over the last couple of years.

Barron is set to graduate this month from the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida. Although his father won’t be in attendance, his mom, Melania, surely will be.

A social source told People back in March 2024 that “Barron is shy and reserved,” but has been focused on finding the right college for him as he looks forward to this next chapter in his life.

It remains unclear if Barron has already chosen the college of his dreams.