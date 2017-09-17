Donald Trump Retweets Joke About Violence Toward Hillary Clinton

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during the final presidential debate on Oct. 19, 2016.

President Donald Trump shared a tweet Sunday morning that included the image of him hitting a golf ball and striking Hillary Clinton on the head.

The tweet came from a user named @Fuctupmind, whose Twitter bio indicates that he wants Clinton to be in prison and believes the conspiracy theory that Democrats had something to do with the death of former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.

It was not unusual to see violent and misogynistic imagery directed at Clinton at Trump rallies during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Last week, Clinton noted that there was significant criticism directed toward comedian Kathy Griffin when she held up a fake decapitated head of Trump ― and added that she didn’t remember the same outcry over images of her.

“We recently had this big kerfuffle ― this condemnation of Kathy Griffin ― for the picture she had of herself holding a head of Trump like a play on Perseus holding the head of Medusa,” Clinton said. “They were selling T-shirts and mugs at the Republican [National] Convention with Trump holding my head. Nobody said a word. Not a word!”

HuffPost reporters never saw that specific image mentioned by Clinton, but we did see T-shirts of Trump punching out Clinton in a boxing ring and the Democratic presidential candidate falling off a motorcycle.

It’s not unusual for Trump to retweet random accounts, occasionally including users who have anti-Semitic views.

