Donald Trump Rips Nordstrom for Dropping Ivanka Line: 'Terrible!'

President Donald Trump is standing by his daughter.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump shared his support for Ivanka Trump, whose eponymous brand has been dropped by retailers in recent weeks. He tweeted, “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017





Last week, Nordstrom announced it would no longer sell Ivanka Trump products, citing “poor sales” as the reason for the changes. While the decision came on the heels of the president’s executive order to ban immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries, the company insisted that it had made a business decision. Yet behind the scenes, a company memo expressed support for immigrants and highlighted its diverse employee pool (Nordstrom denied any connection). A source close to Ivanka told Refinery29 of the decision, “They couldn’t handle the political pressure, someone new came in, and there was a change in the attitude toward the brand.”

Backlash to the president’s tweet has been swift.

According to White House schedule, this tweet was sent 20 minutes into his daily intelligence briefing. https://t.co/BoilJ6cV6L — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) February 8, 2017





.@realDonaldTrump Donald, what have we repeatedly said about using your office to influence the family business! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 8, 2017













Although others did defend Ivanka on the thread.

@realDonaldTrump It's extraordinarily bigoted of @Nordstrom to drop @IvankaTrump clothing line for purely political reasons. Not okay. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 8, 2017





While Nordstrom was the first, many companies have followed, including Home Shopping Network (HSN) and the search engine ShopStyle. On Tuesday, #GrabYourWallet founder Sharon Coulter confirmed to media outlet Mic that Ivanka- and Donald-branded products were completely pulled from HSN and that ShopStyle was in the process of following suit.

The two brands had been previously placed on the infamous #GrabYourWallet boycott list — an anti-Trump movement that launched in October after the president’s 2005 “Grab her by the p****” comments were publicized. The movement keeps tabs on companies that sell Trump-branded products and encourages people to boycott them, hitting their bottom lines as a political statement. Coulter predicted that by Tuesday, ShopStyle would be removed from the boycott list.

HSN and ShopStyle are the latest on the hot list to separate from the Ivanka Trump dynasty. Here are more — and counting:

Neiman Marcu s

According to fashion site Racked, the department store Neiman Marcus dropped Ivanka Trump’s jewelry line from its website, including baubles from its New Jersey store. The 21 items on sale vanished, along with any mention of Ivanka on Neiman Marcus’s list of designers. On Feb. 3, the store sent the following statement to Racked: “Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both.”

Belk

During the first weekend in February, the nationwide department store scrubbed Ivanka’s name from its search engine. One exception: Ivanka’s dresses and coats are still available in one Charlotte, N.C., store, according to Racked. On Monday, Belk emailed the following statement to Racked: “We continually review our assortment and the performance of the brands we carry. And we make adjustments as part of our normal course of business operations.”

Shoes.com

The Canadian shoe retailer tweeted its decision to abandon Ivanka Trump back in November as a result of the #GrabYourWallet boycott: “We understand and your voices have been heard. We have removed the products from our website.” A spokesperson for Ivanka defended the company in a statement to Footwear News: “While Shoes.com was an inconsequential part of our business, they were not fulfilling their end of the contract and parting was inevitable.”