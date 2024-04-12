Donald Trump, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to meet at Mar-a-Lago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a press conference after a weekly House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 20. Johnson is meeting with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for an event on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

April 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson is meeting with former President Donald Trump Friday as he faces threats to the gavel.

Johnson and Trump will meet at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida at 4:30 p.m. EST. They are expected to share remarks about election integrity.

On Wednesday, Trump took to social media to call on House Republicans to vote down reauthorization of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978. The effort to advance authorization was led by Johnson.

"Kill FISA," Trump wrote.

Trump claims that FISA was used to spy on him during his 2016 campaign for president.

Former President Donald Trump is hosting House Speaker Mike Johnson at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for an event on Friday. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

The U.S. House passed a modified version of the bill to reauthorize on Friday, voting 273-147 in favor. Democrats voted 147-59 while Republicans voted 126-88. The bill must now pass the U.S. Senate by April 19.

FISA would be reauthorized for two years if it passes the Senate as is.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress, has motioned to oust Johnson as House speaker over working with Democrats on legislation to advance his budget plan.

"When Republicans took the majority in the House, we swore we would never pass a Continuing Resolution (CR) and we swore we would never pass minibusses," Greene said in a statement last month. "Yet here we are under Speaker Johnson, three CRs later, a minibus, and another minibus on the horizon next week."