Donald Trump Reignites Calls To 'Lock Her Up!'

Donald Trump kicked off his "Thank You" tour in Cincinnati on Thursday night, his first rally since the campaign trail and the first stop on a list of states that gave the GOP candidate the majority vote in the presidential election. The president-elect was met with a nostalgically fired up crowd, donning "Make America Great Again" hats and shouting his base's favorite chants from along the campaign trail, including one directed toward Hillary Clinton.

Despite suggesting he won’t pursue his campaign promise to hire a special prosecutor to go after Clinton for her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state, Trump seemed to enjoy rallying up his first large crowd of supporters since his election with continued attacks toward the former Democratic presidential candidate.

"I’m going to discuss our action plan to make America great again, we’re gonna discuss," Trump said. "Although, we did have a lot of fun fighting Hillary, didn’t we?"

After the president-elect’s first mention of his former rival, the crowd burst into applause, and a large wave of his supporters began echoing the chant “lock her up!” throughout the stadium. Trump stepped away from the podium and looked back as the crowd joined behind him in the chant, waving and pumping a fist in the air.

Most recently, Trump said he wouldn’t seek to prosecute the former secretary of state, a campaign promise that widely resonated with the majority of his supporters, in an interview with the New York Times in November.

"I don’t want to hurt the Clintons, I really don’t," Trump said. "She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways, and I am not looking to hurt them at all. The campaign was vicious."

Clinton conceded to Trump the night of the election and called on her supporters to give the president-elect a chance to serve in the White House on Nov. 9. "We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought," Clinton told her crowd of supporters. "But I still believe in America and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead."

Photo: Reuters

It remains unclear whether Trump will go forth in seeking to prosecute Clinton himself, or allow Republicans to continue expanding their investigations into her emails. Trump requested to move on from the topic in his interview with New York Times, though he continued with “we’ll have people that do things,” a general message the Times reporters believed could have pertained to F.B.I. or GOP attempts to prosecute Clinton.

