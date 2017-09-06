Donald Trump reaches deal with Democrats to avoid US government shutdown

President Donald Trump, siding with Democrats over his fellow Republicans, reached a deal with Democrats in Congress to pass an extension of the US debt limit until Dec. 15, potentially avoiding an unprecedented default on US government debt.

After meeting with congressional leaders from both parties at the White House, Mr Trump said he also agreed on a funding bill until mid-December that would avert a government shutdown, and disaster aid for Hurricane Harvey victims.

"We have an extension, which will go out to December 15th. That will include debt ceiling, that will include (short-term spending for the coming fiscal year) and it will include Harvey, the amount of money to be determined," Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president , who has had fraught relations with congressional leaders in both parties, is heading into the toughest legislative stretch of his presidency. He described the talks at the White House on Wednesday as cordial and professional.

A source briefed on the meeting said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and all Republicans there argued for a debt limit increase for a longer period. But by the end of the meeting, Trump sided with Democrats who wanted a three-month increase.

"Both sides have every intention of avoiding default in December and look forward to working together on the many issues before us," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and top House of Representatives Democrat Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

The US dollar got a boost on news of agreement on the debt ceiling, which caps how much money the US government can borrow. Many conservatives in Congress are loath to raise it without spending cuts.

The Treasury Department has said the ceiling must be raised in the next few weeks. If not, the government would be unable to borrow more money or pay its bills, including its debt payments. That could hurt the United States' credit rating, cause financial turmoil, harm the US economy and possibly trigger a recession.

Earlier in the day, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan had called the Democratic proposal for a three-month increase "a ridiculous idea" that would "play politics with the debt ceiling."