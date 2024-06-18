Donald Trump to rally in Philadelphia this weekend. What to know

Former president Donald Trump is bringing his MAGA campaign to Philadelphia.

Here are five things you need to know about Trump's campaign rally in Philly.

When is Donald Trump in Philadelphia?

According to the Donald J. Trump for President 2024 website, Trump will make his stop on Saturday, June 22 at the Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad Street.

The Liacouras Center sits in the heart of Temple University in North Philadelphia.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. for Trump's Philadelphia rally, and Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum endorses Former President Donald Trump during a campaign event ahead of the Iowa Caucus on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Simpson College in Indianola. Trump will make a campaign stop in North Philadelphia on Saturday, June 22.

What will Trump say during his MAGA rally in Philadelphia?

According to his campaign, Trump will attempt to paint President Joe Biden as an out-of-touch leader who has let the economy spiral out of control.

"President Trump will highlight how Biden’s weak presidency is devastating American families, which is why only 34 percent of Pennsylvanians approve of the job Joe Biden is doing," read a news release form Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. "The great people of Pennsylvania are feeling the effects of Biden’s failed policies where it hurts the most – their wallets. Life is excruciatingly expensive under Joe Biden, with prices spiking more than 17% since Biden took office. Run-away inflation caused by Bidenomics is costing the average family in Pennsylvania nearly $1,000 per month."

Trump also plans on attacking Biden's stance on crime.

How do I attend Trump's rally in Philadelphia?

Anyone interested in attending Trump's campaign rally in Philadelphia needs to register online for tickets.

Registrants can request up to two tickets. You will then be sent an SMS message with additional instructions.

Tickets to Trump's rally in Philadelphia are free, but available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What are the best ways to get to the Trump rally at the Liacouras Center?

The Liacouras Center has an interactive, doorstep-to-doorstep map for people driving in for the Trump rally.

The map also shows the locations of six Temple University parking lots near the Liacouras Center.

Various Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority routes also serve the Liacouras Center.

SEPTA's Broad Street Line, regional line and several bus routes have stops at the center.

Best ways to avoid Trump traffic in North Philadelphia

If you’re looking to avoid any inconveniences from Trump's North Philly rally simply avoid the area altogether, as rerouted traffic and congestion may extend all the way back down Broad Street to Philadelphia City Hall.

For anyone traveling through North Philadelphia on Saturday, the best bet would be to approach that area from North 33rd Street near Fairmount Park, or use Roosevelt Boulevard and taking the Hunting Park exit.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Candidate Trump brings his MAGA campaign to Philadelphia