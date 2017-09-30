Donald Trump to Puerto Rico After Slamming Mayor: Don’t Believe The ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump did an about-face Saturday when he praised officials in Puerto Rico after saying San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and others have “poor leadership ability.”

Over the span of numerous tweets Saturday afternoon, Trump complimented Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello and Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon of Puerto Rico and said the “Fake News Media” are working overtime and with Democrats.

“Despite the Fake News Media in conjunction with the Dems, an amazing job is being done in Puerto Rico. Great people!” Trump tweeted.

To the people of Puerto Rico:

Do not believe the #FakeNews!#PRStrong????????

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to "get Trump." Not fair to FR or effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, is a great guy and leader who is really working hard. Thank you Ricky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon of Puerto Rico has been wonderful to deal with and a great representative of the people. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor. Doing everything we can to help great people of PR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Trump continued to speak out against Cruz’s complaints, who pleaded for more help during a press conference Friday.

“Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor. Doing everything we can to help great people of PR!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also said that FEMA and the military are doing great work in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The tweets came after Trump began facing criticism for his earlier tweets slamming Cruz and others saying “they want everything to be done for them.”