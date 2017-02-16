Donald Trump Press Conference Live Stream

The White House told reporters Thursday President Donald Trump would hold a press conference at noon. Trump is expected to announce his new labor secretary nominee, after his initial pick, Andrew Pudzer dropped out amid concerns in the GOP that he wouldn't receive enough votes for confirmation. The news conference also comes during an ongoing controversy surrounding the resignation of Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn seemingly misrepresented his conversations with a Russian ambassador to Vice President Mike Pence among others. Flynn claimed to not have spoken about sanctions levied against Russia by former President Barack Obama but it was later revealed in the press, through leaks, the he did.

Flynn reportedly resigned at the urging of the White House, but Trump has since defended his appointee and instead condemned the leaks.

"Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!" Trump tweeted Thursday.

"The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!" he later posted.

The president has even lauded Flynn after supposedly firing him. "Gen. Flynn is a wonderful man. I think he has been treated very, very unfairly by the media, as I call it, the fake media in many cases," Trump said Wednesday during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "And I think it is really a sad thing that he was treated so badly."

Trump's approval ratings continue to fall amid a flurry of controversy. Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have called for a full investigation into his administration's ties to Russia following new reports this week that alleged the campaign had been in regular contact with Kremlin officials.

The intelligence community has also asserted that Russia worked to help Trump to victory in the November election he won over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

During press conferences, Trump and Press Secretary Sean Spicer have made it a habit to mainly call on conservative media outlets such as The Christian Broadcasting Network or Townhall.com. Traditional large news outlets have gotten a few questions, but regardless, it's likely Flynn and Russia will come up Thursday, among other topics.

Check in here for a White House live stream of the news conference, which is scheduled for noon, EST. You can also check in with network feeds, such as CNN, ABC News or CBS News.

