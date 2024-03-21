Donald Trump Pounces On 'Loser' Mark Milley In Social Media Attack

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Mark Milley on Wednesday after the ex-chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff recently testified about the chaotic U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Mark Milley is a loser who shamed us in Afghanistan and elsewhere!” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The remarks add to Trump’s public insults and attacks toward the former top U.S. general, who he suggested should be punished to “DEATH” for treason in September.

Milley, who has been frequently at odds with Trump, later declared that he wouldn’t take an oath to a “wannabe dictator” in an apparent jab at the former president during his retirement ceremony last year.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing Tuesday, asked Milley about “slander” such as Trump’s comments.

“I don’t agree with the comments but it’s a free country and people can say what they want,” said Milley before referring to the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed outside Kabul International Airport in 2021.

“With all due respect, I’m here for the families of Abbey Gate and I’m here for the families of those that served in Afghanistan.”

