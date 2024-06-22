Donald Trump plans rally in Chesapeake on Friday after presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump plans to attend a Friday rally in Chesapeake following his first debate with President Joe Biden, according to Trump’s campaign website.

Trump will hold a 3 p.m. event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake, just off the Chesapeake Expressway.

First reported by The Hill, Gov. Glenn Youngkin also will attend the rally. Earlier Friday, the Virginia House of Delegates will reconvene to discuss repealing changes to a popular military tuition voucher program. Youngkin has previously voiced his support for the repeal effort, and Hampton Roads has a significant military population. The Virginia Senate failed to repeal the changes earlier this week.

Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020 and Chesapeake by about 7 points. However, recent polls have shown a close race, including a June 6 Fox News poll showing Biden and Trump getting 48% of the vote in a head-to-head matchup. Biden pulled ahead 42% to Trump’s 41% in a five-way race, well within the 3-point margin of error.

The first debate between Biden and Trump is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday in Atlanta and will be hosted by CNN.

