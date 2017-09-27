Donald Trump once joked about making Princess Diana take a HIV test before having sex

Donald Trump once said he would have slept with Princess Diana "without hesitation" during an appearance on Howard Stern's radio show in 2000 -- just three years after the British monarch's death.

The U.S. president's comments re-emerged on Monday shortly after transcripts and audio from Stern’s archived interviews with Trump surfaced online, according to the Washington Post.

RELATED: Princess Diana and Prince Charles together



"Lady Di was truly a woman with great beauty," Trump said in the interview. "She was supermodel beautiful; she had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing."

In an earlier interview with Stern in 1997, Trump even discussed the possibility of having sex with her royal highness, joking he would have "nailed" her after making her take an HIV test.

During the interview, Stern asked: "Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di?"

"You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her."

SEE ALSO: Trump admits Ivanka, Don Jr. tried to ‘bump' Tiffany from inheritance in archived audio

"I think I could have," Trump replied.

Stern then started to imagine a conversation between Trump and Diana, saying: "Hey Lady Di, would you go to the doctor?"

The two were referring to a previous joke Trump made earlier in the conversation about making sure women had HIV tests before sleeping with him.

Trump also commented on Diana's appearance in the same interview, saying: "She had times, you know, it was interesting, she had times when she didn’t look great, and sometimes you look better than anybody in the world. But she was a supermodel."

"She was crazy, but you know these are minor details," Trump added.

RELATED: Donald and Melania Trump through the years



The same year, Trump also published his book, The Art of the Comeback, in which he wrote: "I only have one regret in the women department – that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer."

"I met her on a number of occasions," Trump continued. "I couldn’t help but notice how she moved people. She lit up the room with her charm, her presence. She was a genuine princess – a dream lady."

Despite the vast amount of coverage Trump's past interviews with Stern have received since the presidential election, the radio jock refused to release any of his older conversations with Trump out of respect for his frequent guest, adding that his conversations on the show were meant to be fun and entertaining.

Still, despite the radio host's attempts to keep hidden past conversations with the current president, after the website Factba.se made a public plea for the archived tapes, the world now has 35 eyebrow-raising interviews filled with Trump discussing a wide range of topics before his political aspirations turned serious.