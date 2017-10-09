Donald Trump offers Mexico border wall trade-off for protecting Dreamers

Workers in San Diego, California, at the construction site of prototypes for Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico - REUTERS

President Donald Trump has demanded funding for his proposed border wall and other hard-line immigration polices in exchange for allowing 800,000 illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children to avoid deportation.

Mr Trump was immediately accused by Democrats of reneging on a deal last month to protect the so-called "Dreamers," many of whom no longer have any connection to the countries where they were born.

The president sent to Congress a list of his priorities that would need to feature in any legislation designed to allow the Dreamers to stay.

But Democrats said it went "far beyond what is reasonable" and threatened to derail any proposed law.

View photos The prototype, pictured from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, shows how the wall could look Credit: JORGE DUENES/Reuters More

It remained unclear whether Mr Trump's demands might be negotiable but the row also looked set to undermine wider efforts he has made toward wooing Democrat support on several fronts. including healthcare and tax reform.

Mr Trump's list included funding for the border wall, and overhauling the green-card system, limiting them to spouses and minor children of US citizens in order to end so-called "chain migration".

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Mr Trump also demanded support for hiring an extra 10,000 immigration enforcement officers, 370 immigration judges and more than 1,000 immigration lawyers, a speeding up of deportations, and a crackdown on unaccompanied children currently entering the country.

His other proposals included cracking down on those who overstay visas, restricting offers of asylum, and blocking federal grants to so-called "sanctuary cities" in the US that have resisted attempts to crack down on illegal immigrants.

Current US-Mexico border

The Dreamers were protected and given the right to work under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an amnesty introduced by President Barack Obama.

That was scrapped last month by the Trump administration but the president gave Congress six months to come up with a new law to protect them.

At the time Mr Trump indicated he wanted a solution that allowed the Dreamers to stay, saying: "I have a love for these people."

Chart: Illegal immigrants stopped in US-Mexico border states

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives, met with Mr Trump at the White House last month and said they had a "very productive" discussion, agreeing to" enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly" and work out border security measures that were "acceptable to both sides".

But in a new letter to Congress Mr Trump said his list "must be included as part of any legislation addressing the status of DACA recipients".

He added: "Without these reforms illegal immigration and chain migration, which severely and unfairly burden American workers and taxpayers, will continue without end."

At a glance | Donald Trump’s border wall

In a joint statement the Democrat leaders said the demands went "far beyond what is reasonable".

They said: "This proposal fails to represent any attempt at compromise. The list includes the wall, which was explicitly ruled out of the negotiations. If the president was serious about protecting the Dreamers, his staff has not made a good faith effort to do so."

But Marc Short, the White House legislative affairs director, said Mr Trump's list was "essential to mitigate" the effects on US jobs of having 800,000 Dreamers stay.

He said: "We're asking that these reforms be included in any legislation concerning the status of DACA recipients."

Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat US congresswoman from New Mexico who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said: "It is immoral for the president to use the lives of these young people as bargaining chips."