Donald Trump Offers Housing Secretary Position to Ben Carson

(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump has formally offered retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson the position of secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

That’s according to a person familiar with the offer who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the deliberations publicly.

Carson had previously said he was not interested in serving in Trump’s administration.

But his business manager Armstrong Williams says Carson has always maintained he’d be open to considering a senior role in the administration if Trump convinced him there was no one else for the job.

Williams says Carson was especially intrigued by the HUD position after being floated as a potential secretary of education or health and human services.

Carson will consider the offer over Thanksgiving.

Trump tweeted about Carson Tuesday, saying he was “seriously considering” him for the post and praising him as “a greatly talented person who loves people!”