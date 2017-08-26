Donald Trump Will Never Be Restrained. We Must Never Stop Being Outraged.

Right now, as East Texas grapples with wind damage and catastrophic flooding from an unpredictable storm that may last for days, there is something we know for sure: When it’s over, the people of the Gulf Coast will pick up the pieces amid the destruction. Lives may be devastated and some things will be lost forever, but rebuilding is what they will do.

It brought me back, once again, to Masha Gessen’s “Autocracy: Rules for Survival.” as Donald Trump rampaged on democracy further last night under cover of intense media coverage of the hurricane, Gessen, a Russian immigrant who lived and worked as a journalist in Putin’s Russia, had written the rules in The New York Review of Books shortly after the 2016 election. I’ve re-read them many times. This time her last rule stuck out first as I re-read:

Rule #6: Remember the future. Nothing lasts forever. Donald Trump certainly will not, and Trumpism, to the extent that it is centered on Trump’s persona, will not either. Failure to imagine the future may have lost the Democrats this election.

It’s in moments such as last night, when Trump showed his complete contempt for civil society and safeguarding rights in his pardoning notorious former sherriff Joe Arpaio and signing an order banning new transgender military members, that we must imagine that future ― and stay focused on beating him and Trumpism no matter how daunting it seems right now. Last night showed us, however, that before that future happens, the present is only going to get much worse.

Trump’s Arpaio pardon, coming after Trump has only been in office for little of seven months, without a Department of Justice review and of someone who violated constitutional protections, is unprecedented. It’s the action of a much more angry, much more fearful Trump trying to get us used to the idea of pardons ― many, many pardons ― which almost always come in the last weeks of a president’s term and certainly not in the first year.

Trump has been becoming more unhinged as the weeks go on, and more accurately, as the Russia collusion investigation continues to close in. Almost all of his conflicts with prominent Republicans have been about his perception that they’re not loyal and not protecting him from truths about him and Russia ― from former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senators Bob Corker and Thom Tillis.

Trump is so impulsive and reckless that’s it’s hard to ever pinpoint one reason for an action and its timing. Clearly the exit last night of the Nazi group-affiliated White House aide Sebastian Gorka, who wrote a scathing resignation letter calling Trump a sellout, was overshadowed by the pardon, as well as by the hurricane, and it’s hard not to believe this wasn’t all a coincidence. But the pardon also appears to be Trump’s attempt to normalize pardons of people for offensive criminal activity because he likely envisions himself doing a lot of them.

And yet, all we’ve heard from some quarters of the media in recent days is how much John Kelly, a retired Marine general, is bringing some sort of “discipline” to the Trump presidency as the new White House chief of staff. But discipline in the service of fascism is actually not a good thing. It’s actually the last thing we need.

And the truth is, the White House ― and Trump ― are as chaotic as ever. This particular narrative brings me back to Gessen’s Rule #2: Do not be taken in by small signs of normality. We actually saw a Washington Post reporter, Philip Rucker, breathlessly chirp on Twitter after Trump’s speech on Afghanistan on Monday that, “Tonight is new President Trump” ― simply because Trump read from a teleprompter and sounded like a vaguely normal politician. How many times has this happened? The next night Trump gave perhaps the ugliest, angriest, most reckless speech of his presidency in Phoenix.

Gessen’s Rule #3 comes into play here: Institutions will not save you. We’ve watched much of the Fourth Estate go from enabling Trump during the primaries and the general election campaign with a lot of free, non-critical and sensational coverage, to taking him on in fits and starts throughout his presidency, only to fall victim time and again to those false signs of normality just when you think they’re finally on the right track.