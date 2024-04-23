Donald Trump a narcissistic, egotistical con man. Republican voters must think again.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the end of the day at Manhattan Criminal Court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments on April 22, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Victor J. Blue - Pool/Getty Images)

Re "If you are tired of evil vote Trump," April 21 by Jo Simmons: President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass comprehension immigration reform only to be rejected by the Republicans.

Millions of Americans are living with extreme abortion bans even for rape, incest, and when the fetus is not viable. Doctors are threatened with jail time for assisting with or providing an abortion.

Grocery stores control their own prices. They raise prices when they see an opportunity to make money for themselves and shareholders.

Government does not control gas prices.

More: Four! Donald Trump Georgia indictment on racketeering, conspiracy charges in 7 cartoons

More: Joe Biden a big government liar. Donald Trump defender of good over evil.

Instead of helping Americans, MAGA Republicans have fought every effort to make mega-corporations pay their fair share in taxes.

Why would you vote for a narcissistic, egotistical con man who has 91 legal charges against him? The Republican party is all puppets with one master.

Jane Thomas, Columbus

'Stupider' than stupid

When I see polls on the bizarre number of Americans who apparently think Donald Trump is a suitable person to lead this country, I think of George Carlin’s remark, "Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that."

Jay Smith, Columbus

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Trump a narcissistic, egotistical con man. Why are you supporting him?