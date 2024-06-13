Donald Trump Mocked As He Appears To Back Out Of Head-To-Head 'Press Conferences' With Joe Biden

Joe Biden and Donald Trump almost had a head-to-head press conference, but the former president seemingly backed out of his address barely five minutes in, leading to mockery from the incumbent's team.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden's campaign teams have both criticized each other extensively over the past few weeks for various reasons, and things are expected to get more heated as the November election draws nearer.

Donald Trump Seemingly Backs Out Of Head-To-Head 'Press Conferences' With Joe Biden

Trump and Biden's separate press conferences almost clashed this morning as TV stations scrambled to make a decision on which one they would air.

Biden was in Italy for the G7 summit and was about to go live with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, just about the same time Trump was supposed to give a speech after meeting with GOP leaders.

The brewing clash in schedule made several stations adopt a split screen for both events, waiting on which one would go live first.

"We'll go to either of those live events, whichever one starts first," Fox News's Sandra Smith said, per Deadline.

She later explained that they "set this up as a split screen because they were almost scheduled to speak at the exact same time."

When Trump concluded his meeting, he addressed the crowd for less than five minutes but declined to answer questions from the media.

Joe Biden's Camp Derided Donald Trump For His Short Press Conference

Seeing that the billionaire politician backed out of his "press conference," as CNN described it, Biden's camp took to X (formerly Twitter) and seized the opportunity to mock his apparent reluctance to face the press.

Seeing that the billionaire politician backed out of his "press conference," as CNN described it, Biden's camp took to X (formerly Twitter) and seized the opportunity to mock his apparent reluctance to face the press.

Bidden-Harris HQ account shared the footage of Trump hastily rounding up his address and captioned it, "A feeble Trump ends his 'press conference' after less than 5 minutes and refuses to answer a single question."

Several Biden supporters also took a swipe at Trump, with one user writing that "He doesn't have the mental or physical stamina to hold press conferences anymore. It's sad to watch."

Another user said, "Oh, GOP, LOOK AT YOU NOW!! Hope you all earn what you deserve foisting upon us yet again your incompetent & impotent candidate. LOOK AT YOU NOW."

"Oh look…a room full of insurrectionists swooning over a convicted felon," another Biden supporter added.

Donald Trump's Campaign Team Mocked Joe Biden For Seemingly Freezing At An Event

It comes after Trump's camp also threw jibes at Biden after he momentarily froze during a Juneteenth musical performance at the White House.

In a clip posted online, the commander-in-chief seemed to pause for about a minute while gospel singer Kirk Franklin performed his song "Love Theory."

He was flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and other dignitaries on the South Lawn – all of whom danced along as Biden went numb.

Lights are on but no one’s home. pic.twitter.com/jB7tOCilno — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2024

The video, posted by Trump's campaign War Room on X, shows Philonise Floyd, the brother of the late George Floyd, rousing the president back up with a fist bump as he wraps his arms around him.

"Lights are on but no one's home," Trump's war room shaded Biden in the caption.

His campaign adviser, Steven Cheung, also claimed that Biden appeared to be under the influence of marijuana.

Donald Trump And Joe Biden To Debate Before Presidential Election

The two top contenders in the 2024 presidential election would go head-to-head in two separate debates, which would be hosted by CNN and ABC News on June 27 and September 10, respectively.

The former president has since weighed in on the scheduled debates, challenging Biden to take a drug test before then after his State of The Union address, where Trump alleged that he'd used performance-enhancing drugs.

According to the New York Post, Trump claimed Biden was "high as a kite" when he gave the speech, going on to demand that Biden take a drug test to ascertain he was playing by the rules.

"I just want to debate this guy, but you know – and I'm gonna demand a drug test too, by the way," Trump said during a speech at a GOP dinner in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He continued, "I am. No, I really am. I don't want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite. We're going to demand a drug test."

Donald Trump Begs MAGA To Vote For Him In 'Any Way Possible'

In a recent campaign video, the former president urged his supporters to vote for him in "any way possible"—including by casting absentee and mail-in ballots.

"Many Republicans like to vote on Election Day, and we must swamp the radical Democrats with massive turnout on Tuesday, November 5," Trump said.

"The way you win is to swamp them so they can't cheat," he went on. "But if you can't make it, you need to make a plan, register, and vote any way possible. We got to get your vote."

"So, with your vote, we will win a victory, the likes of which no one has ever seen before. We will evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House, and we will take back our country on November 5, 2024," Trump added.