Donald Trump’s surprise trip to Mexico threatens to overshadow immigration speech

PHOENIX — In yet another strange twist in an already unusual campaign season, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will make a last-minute Wednesday visit to Mexico City, where he will meet privately with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The sit-down, confirmed late Tuesday night by Trump and the Mexican leader in separate Twitter posts, will take place just hours before the GOP nominee is set to make what aides have billed as a pivotal immigration speech Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

The Trump campaign did not respond to repeated inquiries about the trip, which came at the request of Peña Nieto. According to a statement from his office, the Mexican president sent invitations late last week to meet with both Trump and Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee. Her campaign confirmed early Wednesday that she had received the invitation but offered no details on when or if she might accept.

Trump’s abrupt decision to visit Mexico City, which took even some of his own staff and close advisers by surprise, takes him into a nation that he has repeatedly trashed on the campaign trail. Kicking off his unlikely bid for the presidency last year, Trump made immigration his pivotal issue, suggesting that many Mexican immigrants illegally entering the country are rapists and drug dealers.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump declared at his announcement speech in June 2015 and has repeated the sentiment many times since. “They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists, and some, I assume, are good people.”

One of Trump’s signature campaign issues has been his pledge to crack down on illegal immigration by building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, a structure he has insisted he would force Mexico to pay for. The proposal has earned scorn from all corners of the political spectrum, including from Pope Francis, who memorably criticized Trump over the issue during the GOP primary earlier this year.

Peña Nieto and other Mexican leaders have repeatedly rebuffed Trump’s plan, insisting Mexico would never pay for a border wall — even amid the GOP nominee’s threats to curb trade or issue financial sanctions. At the same time, Peña Nieto has been highly critical of what he has called Trump’s “anti-Mexican” rhetoric, even going so far as to compare it to the “strident” tone used by dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

“There have been episodes in human history, unfortunately, where these expressions of strident rhetoric have led to very ominous situations,” Pena Nieto told the Mexican newspaper Excélsior in an interview in March. “That’s how Mussolini got in, that’s how Hitler got in: They took advantage of a situation, a problem perhaps, which humanity was going through at the time, after an economic crisis.”

Word of Trump’s visit was greeted with disdain within Mexico, where the celebrity businessman turned politician has already been the subject of protests over the last year because of his heated rhetoric. But Peña Nieto, whose own approval ratings have plummeted to record lows in recent months, defended the meeting in a message on Twitter late Tuesday. He said he believed in “dialogue” to promote and protect Mexicans all over the world.

Perhaps by design, Trump’s abrupt detour threatens to overshadow his big immigration speech, which had been expected to clarify his increasingly murky stance on immigration reform. Though he has not backed down from his pledge to build a wall, Trump has recently appeared to waver in on some of his more hardline views, including a proposal to mass deport the estimated 11 million people already inside the U.S. illegally.