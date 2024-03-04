Donald Trump mentions Louisville Fire's Clark Memorial Bridge rescue at rally

Former President Donald Trump referenced the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge semi-truck crash and dramatic in-air rescue during a speech Saturday.

"You know these people — the doctors, the medics, first responders — they're incredible people, incredible people. They do such a job," he said at a “Get Out the Vote" rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. "You all saw the guy yesterday on the crane coming in and saved the truck. Did you see that? The truck went over the bridge."

He went on to praise the responders who saved the semi-truck's driver "hanging perilously over the bridge" and called it "unbelievable."

Firefighter Bryce Carden, 29, rescued the driver, according to Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill, who said she was "extremely lucky" the semitruck did not fall into the river.

Louisville Fire and Rescue lowered Carden in a harness from a ladder truck to reach the trailer's driver, secure her and lift her back onto the bridge.

More: Clark Memorial Bridge to reopen Saturday evening after truck crash, rescue operation

The bridge opened to vehicular traffic Saturday evening. Inspectors with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found damage to the pedestrian sidewalks. They are closed in both directions, pending repairs.

The investigation into the bridge crash is ongoing.

Trump is a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday morning that Trump could remain on the ballot in Colorado.

Reach reporter Eleanor McCrary at EMcCrary@courier-journal.com or at @ellie_mccrary on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reporter Matt Glowicki contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Clark Memorial Bridge rescue praised by Donald Trump at rally