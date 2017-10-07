Donald Trump Marks Hispanic Heritage Month By Mocking The Puerto Rican Accent

President Donald Trump used an exaggerated Spanish accent during a speech marking Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House on Friday.

It did not go down well.

Trump was talking about Puerto Rico’s humanitarian crisis following Hurricane Maria when he suddenly began overpronouncing the island’s name.

“We are also praying for the people of Puerto Rico,” he said, emphasizing the first two syllables of the word “Puerto.”

“We love Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico,” he added, before reverting to his normal accent to say, “We also love Puerto Rico.”

People online appalled by Trump’s apparent mocking of the accent were quick to call him out on Twitter.

A sampling of the responses are below:

WHY DID TRUMP TRY A “SPANISH ACCENT” WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS MAN — spooky court (@kilIacourt) October 7, 2017

Ugh. Just build the wall already... permanently around him. — Richard B. (@katmore9) October 7, 2017

Trump just said Pueeeeeerto rrrriiiiiiiicoooooo ( In spanish accent)

He is a joke — ALTImmigration (@ALT_uscis) October 6, 2017